Don Taylor, 89, killed in tragic accident

Don Taylor, 89, Minco, Okla., a rancher, cattleman, horseman, and a past National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Director, was killed in a tragic truck/semi-truck accident north of Union City, Okla., on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to news reports, Taylor was pulling out of a parking lot onto a highway when was hit by a semi caring a 70,000 pounds According to the police report, the semi was unable to slow down fast enough to avoid missing him. The police said they believed Taylor's view was obscured by another semi turning. Taylor's pickup was then struck by a semi trailing southbound in the inside lane and pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor was born September 21, 1928, in Omaha, Neb., to John C. and Mary E. (Gilbert) Taylor.

Taylor spent his childhood in the Kindred area in North Dakota where he received an honorary high school diploma after he joined the United States Navy in 1945. Donald served in the Navy for the next two years as an engineer on an aircraft carrier and then returned to North Dakota to farm.

He married Sylvia Laske on September 19, 1970, and lived in Kindred until 1981, when they moved to Minco.

During a brief move to California, Don was exposed to the early days of the cutting horses sport and purchased his first cutting horse, Magnolia Bob. The family returned to North Dakota and Don continued to farm, milk cows and run cattle.

The decision to eventually move to Oklahoma was prompted by Don and Sylvia's purchase of the Clark's Doc Bar in 1975.

Clarks Doc Bar was an NCHA open champ and halter point earner, and a leading sire of performance, show point earners and NCHA champions. He was listed in Quarter Horse News as the No. 54 all-time leading sire of NCHA money earners with Equi-Stat offspring earnings of $1,857,322.

After several years of farming, Don's passion was about to become a lifelong love. Don purchased a commission firm at the West Fargo Stock Yards in 1961 and then later a trailer dealership.

He continued to feed cattle across the country up until his death.

During their 47-year marriage, Sylvia and Don touched so many people. Side-by-side, Don and Sylvia built their lives around the cattle and cutting industry. While Sylvia ran the breeding operation, Don trained cutting horses and continued as a cattleman and loved to hunt and fish.

Don and his wife Sylvia were active in the NCHA years ago when they owned the popular Clark's Doc Bar and he was a director with the NCHA.

"I knew Don Taylor for many years," says NCHA Executive Director, Chuck Smith. "He was highly respected as a horseman and especially as a cattleman. He will be sorely missed."

Taylor remained a staple at the local stockyards in Oklahoma.

"It will be different without Don in his seat buying cattle every week. We will all miss him at the stockyards. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Oklahoma National Stockyards Company posted on Facebook.

Don was a farmer, rancher and cattle buyer, and he owned and operated Taylor Ranch in Minco. Along with NCHA, he was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Methodist Mens Club, National Quarter Horse Association, and National Cattleman's Association. He served in the United States Navy during WWII.

Memorial services for Taylor were held on November 13, 2017, at First United Methodist Church of Minco.

Don was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Methodist Mens Club, the NCHA National Cutting Horse Association, NQHA National Quarter Horse Association and the National Cattleman's Association. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Taylor and sister, Marilyn E. Peterson Don is survived by his beloved wife Sylvia of the home in Minco, daughters, Terry L. Tanner of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Bonnie Bollinger and husband Stephen of Prescott, Arizona, three grandchildren, Stacie Vanover and husband Charles of Keller, Texas, Ryan Alexander of Santa Barbara, California, Taylor Bastien of College Station, Texas, two great grandchildren, Ivory Vanover of Keller, Texas and Shelby Killman of Oklahoma City.