Ed Grebe: 1935-2018

Edward "Ed" John Grebe, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on the family ranch near Sumatra, Montana, the evening of February 11, 2018.

Ed was born May 24, 1935 in Melstone, to Edward and Caroline (Sinning) Grebe. He was the third child and only son of Edward and Caroline, he joined two sisters Bonnie and Lavone. Ed was raised on the family homestead and remained there his entire life. He graduated from Sumatra High School in 1954, where he played basketball. He had opportunities to play college basketball and decided to stay at the ranch to help his dad. In early years E.L. and Ed operated a massive sheep ranch, eventually running Black Angus cattle. Ed took pride in breeding AQHA horses as well as raising a large bucking string. Ed was hardworking, dedicated father, grandfather, and huge part of the Melstone community. E.L. and Ed helped establish Melstone Congregational Church. Ed loved to go hunting, he spent time with his kids, grandkids, extended family and friends shooting prairie dogs, rattlesnakes, and hunting coyotes and elk.

Ed had three children from his marriage to Virginia Kicker: John (JR), Laurie and Todd. He married Leta Eike January 3, 1970; they have one son, Jason. Ed and Leta welcomed several children into their family: Tom Petersen, Adair Rademacher, Kathy Hampton, Jason Huebner, Tyler Hampton and Jordan Kirby. They also hosted several exchange students.

Ed was active in several sports including basketball, rodeo, league bowling and golf. Rodeo was a passion for many years where he was a participant, avid supporter of high school rodeo and NRA stock contractor when he founded Go Rodeo Company. In 1980 Ed received Saddle Bronc of the Year at Northern Rodeo Association Finals for his saddle bronc horse "Good Eye," and in 1986 was recognized for the Bull of the Year for his bull "Mountain Dew." He was a founder and gold card member of the National Old Timers Rodeo Association. In 1983 He received awards for Saddle Bronc and Bareback Horses of the Year. He was National Old Timers Rodeo Stock Contractor of the year in 1984 and 1986. One of his biggest accomplishments was receiving the Heritage Award from the Montana Hall & Wall of Fame.

Ed was a huge supporter of youth rodeo in Montana, he helped start Youth Cowboy and Cowgirl Association, and put on many Youth Rodeo Association and Northern Rodeo Association Rodeos. Ed enjoyed watching his grandkids in rodeo, basketball and football; he never missed a game or rodeo. At the age of 80, he went with his family to Des Moines, Iowa to watch his grandson Brody at the National Junior High School Rodeo Finals.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bonnie McCaffree and Lavone Brewer, foster son Jason Huebner, and grandson Justin Copeland.

He is survived by his wife Leta, and children: daughter Laurie (Brian) Tusha of Gillette Wyoming, sons John (JR) Grebe of Winnett, Todd (Julie) Grebe of Billings and Jason (Ricki) Grebe of Melstone. Granddaughters: Ashley Fullenwider, Jordan Kent and Emily Heston-Grebe. Grandsons: Brody, Bryce, Pistol and Cash Grebe, Jordan Kirby. Great granddaughters: Haevyn and Hudsynn Fullenwider, and Macy Copeland; Mother-in-law, Florence Eike.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bob Eike Memorial c/o Jason Grebe, Box 195, Melstone, MT, to support Melstone Athletics.