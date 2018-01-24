Edmund Anthony Risse 1931-2018

Edmund Anthony Risse was born to Frank and Anne (Burger) Risse near Rogers Nebraska on June 11, 1931 at the family farm. He joined his older sisters Elsie and Martha; the family later expanded to include brothers Dave and Chuck, and little sister Rita. After Ed was born, the family moved in 1932 to southwest of Martin by Ben and Mary Risse.

He and his siblings attended the Little White River School, where he completed the eighth grade. After the eighth grade, Ed stopped his educational career to run the family ranch after losing his father. He later obtained his GED.

Ed was introduced to Gloria Peterson by his loving sisters. They dated for two years and fall in love. After Gloria and her mother returned from a medical trip to Canada. Lois (Ed's future mother-in-law), instructed Ed that him and Gloria were going to get married before she passed away. Ed and Gloria were married on September 24, 1952.

After a month of marital bliss Ed was drafted into the Army on October 22, 1952 and was station for boot camp at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Gloria and another infantry man's wife rented an apartment to be near their husband. Ed was deployed to Inchean, Korea with over 3,000 other soldiers. He proudly served his country and was awarded the bronze star for his brave actions on the battle field. While he was in Korea in September, the American Red Cross announced to him the arrival of his first daughter, Marthena Ann. He was Honorably discharged on October 21, 1954 from Camp Carson, Colorado and returned to the family ranch on the Little White River.

In September of 1955, Ed and Gloria were blessed with his second daughter Kimberly Kay. He continued to diligently build his ranch that he started with 8 cows, a neighbor's bull that he borrowed, and a Farm-All H tractor that all his kids and grandkids used in the hay field. Ed believed in the secret to success was to make what you had work.

Again, in September 1964, they were blessed with third daughter Sandra Sue. In 1980 the Risse Brothers bought the Jacquot place 17 miles north of Martin, where he continued to live until his death. While raising his three daughters Ed became very active in the community serving on several local and state boards too include: Bennett County Fair Board, Bennett County Commissioners, School Board, Parish Council, South Dakota Wheat Commission, High School Rodeo Association Board (served from 1983 to 1990 as the president), held several offices in the Knights of Columbus, and the Sargent in Arms for the Post 240. Along with Bronze star he was Awarded four other acknowledgements from the US Army, chosen twice, 1991 and 2017 for the Man of the Year by the SDHSRA, was award the Mason Man of the Year, and inducted into the South Dakota Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011joining with his other brothers Chuck and Dave.

Edmund passed away at the age of 86 at the Bennett County Hospital January 3, 2018. Ed lived a full life of family, friends, and joy. He was very strong in his catholic faith and a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and Knight of Columbus. Ed was an avid baseball fan and supporter…GO Cardinals! He loved watching, supporting, and helping with all different levels and types of supports. He loved his ranch, nature, and his early morning coffee.

His legacy will live on in the lessons he passed on to his daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nephew and nieces, and the many lives he touched.

Edmund is proceeded in death by his wife Gloria Ann (Peterson) Risse; Parents Frank and Anna; Sisters and brother-in-laws Elise and Wendell Johnson, Martha and Jimmy O'Neill; Brother Dave Risse; Brother-in-law Stanely (Dean) and Fran Peterson; Sister-in-Law Donna Wagner; Son-in-law Michael Buckles; Grandson Jeramy Ward.

He is survived by his brother Chuck (Jane) Risse of Las Vegas NV, Sister Rita (Art) McDonald of Lame Deer MT sister-in-law Joyce Risse of Martin SD; Daughters: Marty (Kelvin) McCollam of Martin SD, Kim Buckles (Mike) of Broken Bow NE, and Sandee (Tom) Yordy of Martin SD; Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: Vernon (Laurie) Ward, Fehrin, KeAnna, Sierra, Mataya; Lynn Ward, Garrett, Laska, Ridge, Gracie; Shilo (Mark) Krolikowski, Talon, Eien, Sena; Dalton McCollam; Jason (Keshia) Buckles; Tigh Buckles; Jordana (Trent) Baumeister, Alex; Shandel (Tyler Anson) Yordy; Mackenzie Yordy; and numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.