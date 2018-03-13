Edward Henry Poss: 1924-2018

Edward Henry Poss

June 16, 1924 – February 14, 2018

Service to be held:

2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018

Edward H. "Ed" Poss was born June 16, 1924, to Frank and Clara (Karrels) Poss. He attended the 4 Mile rural school for 8 years and made it through 8 weeks of high school before he and a friend decided to quit and walked the 25 miles home to the ranch.

After quitting school, Ed found work at the Homestake Gold Mine and Ft. Meade, but wasn't hired because of his age. He did find work at a farm in Vale, where he took a shine to the farmer's daughter.

He and Leah Pflaumer were married December 29, 1948. To this union, three children were born. Leah passed away from cancer in 1995.

Ed continued on the ranch with the help of his grandson, Dustin, until 2001. Then because of aches and pains, Ed got a hired man and moved into the townhouse he had built. It was very difficult for him to move to Sturgis and leave the ranch that was his entire life. He was very proud of all he had accomplished with the improvements and the adding of land to the ranch. He still worked in the field last summer raking hay and checking on heifers. He was talking about buying bulls and calving right up until the time he passed away. He was a true farmer/rancher through and through.

Ed, 93, of Sturgis, SD, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in Sturgis, SD.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Gary) Mailloux, Vale, SD; grandsons, Dayne Mailloux, and Dustin (Melissa) Mailloux, both of Rapid City, SD; granddaughter, Amanda (Scott) Sheeler, Vale, SD; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Nathan Mailloux, Rapid City, SD, Braylee and Keion Freytag, Vale, SD, and Lainey Sheeler and step great-granddaughter, Lexie Sheeler, Vale, SD; brother, John Poss, Gainesville, FL; sisters, Mary Baker, Spearfish, SD, and Lois Halbrook, Red Bluff, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his very special friend and helper, Helen Komes, Sturgis, SD, and her children, David (Dianna) Komes, Rapid City, SD, and Diane Hallock, Sturgis, SD.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leah Poss; a son, Roger Allen Poss; and an infant daughter.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 16, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD, with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating.