Ed Texley

1946 – 2020

EDWARD LOUIS TEXLEY was born on February 1, 1946 at Minneapolis, MN to Elnor Sylvester (E.S. Shorty) and Mabel (Pederson) Texley. He grew up on the Texley Ranch north of Morristown. He attended school in Lemmon graduating with the Class of 1964. He participated in football and rodeo with his friends. Ed attended college in Spearfish and then Brookings. He quit college because it wasn’t fun enough and returned home to ranch with his dad raising sheep and cattle.

Ed enlisted into the U.S. Army National Guard on February 10, 1966. He was called to active duty during the Zip to Zap event. Ed was honorably discharged on April 25, 1969.

Ed introduced himself as J.D. Wildhorse from Eagle Butte, SD, to Carroll at a dance in Lemmon at the Whitetail Dance Hall. She was not impressed the first time around. After dating awhile, Caroll introduced Ed to Carroll’s dad, Melvin, as Ed Texley. They hit it off right away once Melvin found out Ed knew how to rope. Ed and Carroll were united in marriage on September 3, 1971 in Faith, SD. One year later their son Trent was born.

They began their life together on Ed’s dad, Shorty’s place north of Morristown, SD, where they farmed and ranched together for 5 years. Following the death of Carroll’s grandfather, they moved to the Cooper ranch west of Faith for 8 years. They ranched there until the passing of Carroll’s grandmother and at that point Ed and Carroll moved to the Munderloh place north of Watauga for 16 years and raised cattle and sheep. (from October 1976 to the Spring of 1992)

In 1993, they purchased and moved to the former John Becker place northwest of Lemmon where they have continued to live since. Following his retirement, Ed continued to run cattle and yearlings.

Ed also operated Circle T. Dirt Work for several years constructing dams, roads, railroad tracks, and cleaning out dugouts and dams. Ed was a skilled machinist who manufactured or rebuilt parts for neighbors or for anyone who needed repair work done or a part made.

He enjoyed riding horses, roping, and visiting with people, often telling hot stories. He drank out of the same coffee cup for years, never washing it. He spent many hours in his shop, where his story-telling and coffee drinking often took place.

Ed passed from this life on Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020 at his home while repairing a piece of equipment.

He is survived by his wife, Carroll, Hettinger, ND; son Trent, Morristown, SD; granddaughter Anika; nieces Lauri, Connie, Liz, and Susan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and half brother Fred Texley.

The Funeral Service for Ed L. Texley, age 74 of Hettinger, was 2 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Prince of Peace Chapel of the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon with Pastor Mary Peterson, officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Creek Prince of Peace Cemetery northeast of Lemmon with full military honors afforded by the Brattvet-Green American Legion Post #66 of Lemmon.

Services were limited to immediate family and were live streamed through Ed’s obituary on our website. The service will be viewable for 90 days from the funeral date.

Serving as casketbearers were Trent Texley, Rod Peterson, John Vliem, Bill Austin, Mike Dauwen, and Duane Harris.

A memorial has been established and cards can be sent to Carroll Texley, 1405 5th Ave NE, Hettinger, ND 58639. F