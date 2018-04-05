Ernest Tooke: 12/18/1936 – 4/3/2018

A funeral service for Ernest "Ernie" Tooke, 81, of Ekalaka, MT, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka with Jesse LaBree officiating. Burial will take place in Beaver Lodge Cemetery.

Visitation for Ernie will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 6 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Ekalaka.

Ernie passed away Tuesday, April 3, 3018 at Dahl Memorial in Ekalaka, MT.

Ernest Earl Tooke was born December 18, 1936 to Chandler (Feek) and Thelma (Stenseth) Tooke in Miles City, Montana. He grew up in the Beaver Flat area, attending Schofield School, while in high school he was diagnosed with polio which forced him to the sidelines for the great Ekalaka football team that year, in which they presented him with the game ball. He graduated from Carter County High School in 1954.

Ernest married Peggy Williams in 1956 to this union two children were born, Carol Lynn and Tim Alan.

Ernest said after he got done with school, “I attempted to ride bulls,” where he would become the youngest person to obtain a dual RCA card as a contestant and stock contractor at the age of 22.

After retiring from competition he would partner with his father, Feek, putting on rodeos in the four state area where their horses would become world famous and collect numerous awards. Ernest would change his focus to family, ranching and just raising bucking horses. He would continue his enthusiasm for the sport of rodeo by judging & writing for major rodeo publications.

Throughout the years he enjoyed shooting sports, reading, and drawing. Ernest was a lifetime fan of the Carter County Bulldogs, running the clock during football games for 25 years. But Ernest's one true love was being in the sky, he starting flying at the age of 16, owning numerous planes, and flying for over 50 years before health issues caused him to quit. Ernest had a major impact in getting Ekalaka the new airport.

Ernest will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Peggy, of 61 years, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, brother, sisters, and all that knew and loved him. Ernest is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter Carol (Bob) Norwood of Kalispell, son Tim (Sandy) Tooke of Ekalaka, grandchildren; Braxton, Tyler, Kale, Kelsie, Toby & Lacey, 10 great- grandchildren, sister Louise (Dell) Dague, Sharon (Bill) Swartz, brother Ken (Gail) Tooke, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Chandler (Feek) and Thelma Tooke, nephew Chandler Tooke, and great grandson Peyton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Carter County Museum in support of "Feek's Vision" documentary that will premiere at this year's NFR.

Read more about Feek’s Vision and the Tooke family here.