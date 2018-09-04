Gary Dungey: 1944-2018September 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) September 4, 2018Celebration of Life for Gary Dungey, 1944 – 2018, will be held at the Sand Creek Trading Post, Beulah Wyoming, on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.Memorial established for the Aladdin Volunteer Fire Department. F Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesObituary: Harry VoldEarl Thomas Jespersen: 1949-2018Linda Louise Phillips: 1951-2018Coke Hopping: 1958-2013Gary Dungey: 1944-2018Trending SitewideLightning is suspected cause of Britania Mountain FireVeterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterusSkin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and RingwormProtect the Harvest aids in release of Hammonds