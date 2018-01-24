Gene WebbJanuary 24, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 24, 2018Eagle Butte: Funeral services for Gene Webb, 67, of Eagle Butte, will be 10:00 AM Monday, January 29, 2018, at United Church of Christ in Eagle Butte. Burial will be at Eagle Butte Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesGene WebbEdmund Anthony Risse 1931-2018James Bert “Jim” Willuweit: 1945-2018Michael R. Mosher: 1953-2018Edward Becker: 1929-2018Trending SitewideMiles and Miles: Sandhills family building a fifth generation ranchWyoming Horse Rustling Suspect ArrestedDealing with ELD mandate could require a law changeKraye Angus makes the most of Sandhills ranching