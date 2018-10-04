Gregg Bennett Seim: 1956-2018

Gregg Bennett Seim, 61, died on September 30, 2018 at the Sturgis Hospital due to liver failure

after a lifetime of alcoholism.

Gregg was born on November 30, 1956, to Shelby and Bonnie (Foster) Seim in Lemmon, SD, raised on Thunder Butte Creek near Meadow, SD, and attended Lemmon High School. Twenty years ago he migrated to Wyoming where he found his home away from home. Most recently, he lived just outside of Sundance, WY.

Gregg was a cowboy well known for his horsemanship and broke many good saddle horses for people around the area. He was also a musician known for his songwriting and years performing with the bands Midnight Flyers, Old Indian Trick, Rooster Juice, and occasionally Badger Horse.

He loved entertaining people with his great singing voice and with his unique sense of humor. He told it like it was—"everyday." Many knew him as a selfless man who spoke ill of no one.

Gregg was a proud father who loved his daughters. He was grateful to Shari and Dawn for raising his girls in his absence brought on by his struggles with alcoholism. He had the time of his life in May when his daughters and grandchildren visited him.

He will be sadly missed by his mother, Bonnie Seim Haynes; daughters Sunshine (Gleb) Claymore, Sami (Brandon) Peil; grandchildren Aelita Claymore, Elliott, Asher, and Sunny Peil; brothers and their wives, Rod and Cheryl Seim of Lemmon, Tim and JoAnne Seim of Shadehill, and Scott and Pam Seim of Lemmon; three nephews, five nieces, many great nephews and nieces, best friend Jim Traversie, and the Kara Creek Ranch family.

Gregg was preceded in death by his brother Todd Seim in 1971, his father Shelby Seim in 1980, and his step-father Bill Haynes in 2005.

Funeral services will be held at the Bentley Building in Bison, SD on Saturday, October 13th at 11 am with lunch to follow. Burial will be held at Seim cemetery after lunch and fellowship.