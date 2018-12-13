Jack Ray Eatherton: 1943 – 2018

Jack Ray Eatherton, passed away December 09, 2018, at his home outside of Sundance, WY. Born on July 15, 1943, to Ray and June Eatherton, Jack grew up in Upton, Wyoming.

He married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Stolhand, and Casper, Wyoming was their first home. While there, Jack worked in the mining industry. Together they raised two children, Eric and Traci. The family moved to Steamboat Springs in 1978, and Jack continued to work in the mining industry, until he started his own oil company, which would eventually bring them back to Wyoming, landing them outside of Sundance.

Jack loved a good horse, roping, and his cattle. He, along with his family, spent many years raising and showing Suffolk sheep. He was an amazing cook and loved to host gatherings with his family and friends where he'd treat them to his tried and true recipes, or new ones he'd concocted.

Per Jack's wishes, a funeral service will not be held. Family and friends are invited to gather on December 29, 2018, at 1 PM, at the Buffalo Jump Steakhouse, in Beulah, Wy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Western Hills Humane Society, 324 Industrial Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783.

Jack is survived by his children, Eric (Brenda) Eatherton, and Traci Eatherton; four grandchildren, Ryan Rogers, Jadi (Jade) Ager, Corbin Eatherton, and Caitlynn Eatherton; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Ager, and Laiklynn Ager; and his sister, Teri (Dan) Goddard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Eatherton, his parents Ray and June Eatherton, and his brother, Jim Eatherton.