James W. Clark Obituary

James W. Clark, age 91 of Keldron, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

Memorial services for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the New Hope Worship Center in Lemmon, SD, with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 11, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a friends and family service at 7 p.m. all at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Jim is survived by his wife Mavis of 71 years, six children, Susan Zahrowski and Ron of Douglas, WY; Lois Heinrich and Art of Box Elder, SD; Bill Clark of Rapid City, SD; Mike Clark and Betty of Rapid City, SD; Pat Clark and Barb of Meadow, SD; Sandy Veil and Glen of Rapid City, SD; 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one sister, Avis Portney of California, two sisters-in-law, Louise Clark of Aberdeen, SD; and Peggy Clark of Lemmon, SD; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, two brothers, Jack and Charlie Clark, and two sisters, Mary Lee Hinegardner and Jean Guhin.