Jim Sigman

1935-2018

Jim was born June 7, 1935, in a house at the base of Bear Butte, to Les and Anna (Gates) Sigman. He graduated from Sturgis in 1953.

Jim married Peggy Horton at Sturgis, SD, on September 19, 1953. The couple lived in Alzada, Montana, where Jim trucked for the Bentonite Mines and Peggy taught school. They returned to the family ranch east of Sturgis in 1957 and continued to ranch, always a family affair, for nearly 61 years.

Jim thoroughly enjoyed team roping and spent many hours in the roping arena that he built for family entertainment making numerous lifetime friends. He was one of the original founders of the Head and Heels Roping Club. The arena is also used for County 4-H Horse Shows. The arena also led him "down the road" as a contestant in SDRA and NCRA Rodeos and uncountable team ropings.

Jim's greatest pleasure was watching and hearing about his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's rodeo and school endeavors.

Jim and Peggy enjoyed bowling on leagues and delivering Meals on Wheels.

He loved a good game of cards and played often with neighbors and friends. He and Peggy would go to Deadwood to "test their skills."

He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, serving on numerous church committees.

Jim Sigman, 82, Sturgis, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Sturgis Regional Care Facility. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his daughters, Bekki Reinert, Wall, Teena Sigman, Sturgis; son, Bryce (Sandi) Sigman, Sturgis; five grandchildren, Casey Reinert, Cole (Jill) Reinert, Breezy (Jon) Millar, Tabitha (Jess) Harris and Cassie (Tyler) Hicks and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; son, Rick; daughter, Teresa; brothers, Lyle and Bob; sister, Marge and parents.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 22, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Interment will be at the Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.

Memorial has been established to Meade County 4-H Events Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.