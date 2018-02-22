John Stratman: 1926-2018

Background: Green Valley, Arizona — Lifelong cattleman, Allan Francis Stratman, 92, died Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Santa Rita Rehab Center in Green Valley following a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Shirley (Nicholas) Stratman; his three daughters, Barbara Shingle, Irving, TX, Nancy Stratman, Tucson, AZ, Susan Byrum, Patagonia, AZ, his son, John Stratman, Parker, CO his sisters Marge Nelson and Ardith Richards, his brother Mac Stratman, 4 grandchildren and many close friends. Preceding him in death were a sister and two brothers; June, Omar and Jim.

Born in Lake Andes and raised along the White River near Belvidere, South Dakota, the son of Art and Ellen (Harris) Stratman, he was a lifelong cattleman, living in Gunnison, CO, Malta, MT and Sonoita, AZ during his working years.

After serving in World War II, with the Merchant Marines (seaman – 1944-46) Mr. Stratman attended Utah State University. In his early years, Mr. Stratman worked on many ranches across the West and joined with his brothers in expanding the family ranch, Stratman Cattle Company in the Ohio Creek Valley north of Gunnison and running a long-standing livestock brokerage, Stratman Brothers, with his brother Mac. In 1975, Mr. Stratman moved his family to Malta, MT where he in partnership with absentee owners operated several large ranches including the George Robinson Ranch in southern Phillips County as well as the Two Crow Ranch north of Winnett, MT. After the partnership dissolution in Montana, Allan owned and operated the Apache Springs Ranch in Sonoita, AZ as well as the Rex Ranch in Whitman, Nebraska.

Mr. Stratman was an early member of the Farm Bureau and Charter Member of the National Cattlemen's Association. His work was his life and he shipped lots of calves and yearlings off many good ranches and sold cattle to many cattle feeders in the Midwest. Mr. Stratman was well respected in his business endeavors and good friends with many of his business associates. He was a student of ruminant grazing and had extensive knowledge in grasslands and livestock grazing. Allan had an eye for a good horse and he always had a good band of mares and picked good outcross stallions to raise good saddle horses. He understood the benefits of crossing the cow horse and running horse bloodlines (including Thoroughbreds) to make a good saddle horse that could handle rough country and cattle work.

Allan was a firm and loving parent and he and Shirley saw that their children obtained a formal education, and all graduated from college. Mr. Stratman led an interesting life, was a mentor to many in the livestock business and had a vivid recollection which allowed him to share many great stories with others throughout his life.

A private service was held by the family in Green Valley. Condolences may be sent to Shirley Stratman, PO Box 247, Sonoita, AZ 85637.