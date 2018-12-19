John “Trigger” Kymala: 1959-2018

John "Trigger" Kymala passed away in Spearfish on Saturday, December 15, 2018 after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He died peacefully surrounded by his family.

He was born January 15, 1959 in Deadwood to Larry and Veanna (Feaster) Kymala.

John began his life on the Kymala ranch in Whitewood Valley where he attended a country school. He then moved to Spearfish with his family and during his teen years discovered a true love for rodeo, particularly riding bareback horses. He did quite well on the amateur circuit, coming in 2nd at the NARC finals. After he retired he continued supporting new riders and helping them in any way he could.

He moved to Arizona in the early 80's where he continued his rodeo and cowboy ways. It was during this time that he met his wife, Gayle. They were married in June of 1992 and moved back to the Spearfish area. They bought a small ranch and ran a commercial cow herd for many years. After selling out his herd, he bought a few longhorns. Saying they were more fun to look at. John and Gayle did foster care for over 10 years, he was a great mentor and "dad" to many young children. He loved fishing and looked forward to every summer that he could get out on the boat with family and friends.

John will be missed by all of his family and friends. He was someone that a person could always depend on for help.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Veanna Feaster Kymala.

John leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Gayle; father, Larry (Ann) Kymala; siblings, Doug (Toni) Kymala, Sue (Doug) Whitmire, and Shar Seiler; stepsister, Marci (Mike) Mammenga; nieces and nephews, Drew, Brittney Diverde, Nate Seiler, Shannon Kymala, Shayla Tetrault, Katie Whitmire, Baylee, Brett, and Greyson Mammenga.

We would also like to thank all of his friends that came to visit consistently over the last seven months, Bruce, Jim, Kurt, Joan, Clint, Wanda, Kim, Rosie, and all of the others that called so often to check in on him. It really meant the world to him that he was not forgotten. Thank you also to Father John Paul for all of his visits with John over the past few months. He found great strength and solace through your visits.

A celebration of life will take place on January 15, 2019 at the Branding Iron Saloon in Belle Fourche from 4 to 6 pm. This would have been John's 60th birthday.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.