Joyce Ann McKay Tracy: 1938-2020

Joyce Ann McKay Tracy, died March 22, 2020 at The Legacy in Gillette, Wyoming.

Joyce was born November 22, 1938 in Greeley, Colorado to John Thomas McKay and Mabel R. Simpson McKay.

She married Dan Tracy after graduating from high school in Galeton, Colorado. It had to be a marriage made in heaven because she is the only person that could match him in work ethic, perseverance, resilience, determination, and faith in believing that tomorrow would be better than today. The highs and lows of life were many in her 81 years. When she was twelve her mother died of breast cancer. In her late thirties, she beat breast cancer herself and in the year 2000 lost her middle daughter, Jody, to this dreaded disease. As a couple, they owned and worked 3 farms, a livestock auction barn, and 3 ranches all while increasing, expanding, and never quitting on their goals or each other. Yes, Paul Harvey, God did make a farmer, but I’ll have you know, God made a farmer’s wife his equal! She ran her race very well, matching Dan’s step for step, for which we are forever thankful.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her only brother, Tom McKay of Greeley, Colorado; husband, Dan Tracy and daughter, Jody Wilker both of Wright, Wyoming.

Joyce is survived by her children, Jami Alwin, Jacci Tracy, and Marc Tracy, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

By her request a private service was held at the ranch where her ashes were scattered with her husband’s.

We love you, Mom! Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at http://www.gillettememorialchapel.com