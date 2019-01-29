Karen Sue Bryan: 1955-2019

Karen Sue Bryan, born January 1, 1955, died unexpectedly January 25, 2019.

She was born in Belle Fourche, SD, to Dorwin and Hope Weiss. She was the third of four siblings. She graduated nursing school in Rapid City in 1982 and went on to become a certified nurse practitioner.

She is survived by four children. Shohn (Jimmy) Humphrey of Spearfish, Katie (Amos) Cox of Waverly, MN, RP (Pina) Bryan of Belle Fourche, and Nick Bryan of Spearfish; seven grandchildren; and several great -grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother.

She will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the United Methodist Church on Ballpark Road in Sturgis. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.