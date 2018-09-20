Kenneth Paul Babbitt: 1937-2018

Kenneth Paul Babbitt, 81, formerly of Laramie, passed away Sept. 16th in Cheyenne.

He was born March 14, 1937 in Torrington to Harley and Lydia Babbitt. He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1956.

Ken loved dancing, which is where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Snyder whom he married on May 25, 1957 and they settled in Laramie for over 58 years.

Ken had a proud career as the manager of the Laramie A&C Feed Store for 26 years. He previously worked for Schnidler's Feed Market and the University of Wyoming at Paradise Farm; where he also cared for the Cowboy Joe pony. He was a lifelong member of the Legion of the Moose.

He loved Wyoming and cherished his time spent with family, farming, ranching and tending livestock. He also enjoyed dancing, entertaining family with stories and recollections of growing up with his siblings. His agriculture customers, lawn care, watering numerous trees and the weather were favorite subjects.

Survivors include his wife Phyllis; four children, Terri (Jon) Winter of Saratoga, Rod (Judy) Babbitt of Salt Lake City, Kim Babbitt of Laramie, and Troy (Heather) Babbitt of Cheyenne; five siblings, Myrtle (Tom) Brewster, Raymond (Bertha) Babbitt, Leonard (Sally) Babbitt, Harold (Betty) Babbitt and Rosie (Johnnie) Dillman; in-laws, Judy Babbitt and Earl Yorges; twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and his comfort and joy, his Boston Terrier dog Tuffy.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Harley Babbitt, Jr., Merle Babbitt, and Dorothy Yorges.

Services will be Friday, Sept 28, 10a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, with luncheon to follow. Interment will be at 3p.m. at the LaGrange Cemetery, followed by social gathering at LaGrange Community Center.

Donations to the Cheyenne/Laramie Hospice Centers, Laramie Soup Kitchen or LaGrange Heritage Square would be appreciated.

Condolences to http://www.wrcfuneral.com