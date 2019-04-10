Lenora “Norie” Jane Bloom: 1939-2019

Lenora "Norie" Jane Bloom was born to Bud and Lucyle (Kelly) Bloom on May 11, 1939 in Quinn, South Dakota. She was a beloved little sister to her brother Jim.

She grew up on the family ranch south of Quinn where as a child she loved spending hours in the saddle with her Mom and Dad. She especially enjoyed riding and playing in the scenic badlands. Some of her favorite childhood memories were attending the many Kelly and Bloom family get togethers with all of her aunts, uncles and cousins; she often would fondly recall the wonderful family dinners at Grandma Nora Kelly's house in Quinn. Lenora descended from a long line of strong Irish Catholic women, and at the top of her priority list was passing her faith down to her children and grandchildren.

Lenora graduated from Quinn High School as the class valedictorian in 1957. She then attended Chadron State College in Nebraska and graduated with degrees in elementary education and art. Upon graduation she accepted a position as second grade teacher in Pinedale, Wyoming. While in Pinedale she met her beloved husband Larry. They had a mutual love for horses and enjoyed riding together and taking pack trips into the mountains. Larry proposed to Lenora on St. Patrick's Day in 1962 and they were married on June 2nd of that year in Quinn, South Dakota. They were blessed with five children: Kelly, Shaun, Lorie, and TJ. Another son, Larry John, was stillborn. Larry and Lenora made their home and their life together on a ranch in Quinn, where they remained all their married life. Lenora was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Lenora was a gifted educator, passing on her love of reading to her students and family during her 40-year career within the Wall School District. She retired from teaching in 2004, but she stayed busy as a substitute for many years.

Lenora's top priority and greatest joy was caring for and loving her husband and family. She never missed an opportunity to support and cheer for her children and grandchildren whether in the rodeo arena or at an athletic event. She had an outgoing and positive personality, and she felt comfortable in any crowd. She was always happy to strike up a conversation, and she could always think of something to visit about.

Lenora was a testament to true courage as she suffered greatly the last few years of her life with several health issues. Losing her ability to be independent was truly devastating to her, but she never let it get her down for long. She was a true example of what redemptive suffering and faith are all about. She never stopped wanting to participate in family gatherings, but more importantly she made sure that Larry or other family members always took her to Mass. Her courage, strength, commitment and faith are now her legacy. Her last outing was to her husband Larry's funeral which took place the day before she passed from this life. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall.

She was so loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter Kelly and Jem Kjerstad of Quinn; son Shaun and Michelle Ruland of Quinn; daughter Lorie and Dale Cahoy of Sheridan, Wyoming; son TJ and Miranda Ruland of Quinn; 12 grandchildren: Dillon (Courtney)Kjerstad, Ryan (Amanda) Kjerstad, Brittany (Ryan) McKnight, Sister Joan Kolbe, and Paige Kjerstad; Riley and Shelby Ruland; Kylee (Joe) Frost and Shyanna Cahoy; Iyla, Maverick and Pruitt Ruland; eight great-grandchildren: Teelan, Presley, Tenley, Ryer, Kaden, Grayson, Taelyn and Brynn; her brother Dr. James Bloom and his wife Maggie of Rapid City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry on March 28, 2019; an infant son Larry John; and her parents Willard "Bud" and Lucyle Bloom.

A visitation was 6-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5 with a prayer and rosary service starting at 7 p.m. at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Wall.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Wall with Father Dan Juelfs as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Quinn.