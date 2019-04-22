Linda A. Stoddard: 1943-2019

Linda A. "Wink" Stoddard, age 75, of Norris, died Easter morning, April 21, 2019, at the Kadoka Nursing Home, after fighting a courageous 9-year battle with Parkinson's Disease and the last three years with Lewy Body Dementia. "Family first" was the theme Wink lived her entire life.

Linda A. Livermont was born December 22, 1943, in Kadoka, South Dakota, the fourth of eight children born to Oliver and Emma (Wiedman) Livermont. When she was 15 months old, she was very sick and was diagnosed with acute spinal meningitis. After getting treatment at Mayo Clinic, she fully recovered and returned to the ranch. She grew up on the ranch south of Kadoka, and attended school at St. Francis Boarding School, at the age of 5. The family later moved into Kadoka, where Linda continued elementary and high school, graduating from Kadoka High School, in 1962, where she excelled in cheerleading.

After graduation, she moved to Aspen, Colorado, cleaning houses in the area. Then she returned to Kadoka in 1965, and went to work at Hogan's Hardware. It was at this time that she reunited with her classmate, Joe Stoddard. They were united in marriage November 13, 1965, in Pierre, South Dakota.

After their marriage, they made their home on the ranch at Corn Creek. She spent the following years, being the best wife, biggest supporter, and head cheerleader for Joe and the family. Wink had a knack for making things memorable, and all the time making it fun. Wink was very instrumental in rodeo, whether it was play days, or an event as large as the National High School Rodeo Finals.

After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011, she remained at home until moving into the Kadoka Nursing Home in March of 2016, where she has since resided.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Joe of Norris; a daughter Jodi Stoddard of Kadoka, and her children Klay, Kole, Katy Jade, Kaycee, Kaylee, Kreg, and Kynzee; two sons Sam Stoddard and his wife Danielle of Norris, and their children Ciara and Caden; and Kyle Stoddard and his wife Kylie of Ft. Pierre, and their girls Kynlee and Keslyn; and grandson Tanner O'Daniel of Oglala, South Dakota; two brothers LeRoy "Boots" Livermont of Kadoka, and Michael Livermont (Amelia) of Belvidere; four sisters Charleen Grass of Norris, Sharon Bowes (Delmar) of Rapid City, Mary Gropper (Dick) of Long Valley, and Janie Whidby of Rapid City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her daughter Lori Ann Donovan; her parents; one brother Alex "Bod" Livermont; and a brother-in-law Wayne Whidby.

Visitation will be held 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Kadoka City Auditorium, with Father Tyler Dennis as celebrant.

Interment will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

A memorial has been established.