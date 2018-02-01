Lisle Leonard Reeve: 1925-2018

Lisle Leonard Reeve, 92, Opal, died Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Florence Care Center at Florence, CO.

Lisle was born April 21, 1925 at Page County, Iowa, to Leonard and Lydia (Kenagy) Reeve. At a young age the family moved to Western Nebraska near Marsland. They worked for local potato farmers and moved a lot during the 1930's in that area. Lisle graduated from Hemingford High School and shortly thereafter he joined the United States Army. He was in Germany at the end of World War II and saw one of the prison camps. He was discharged in San Antonio, Texas and bought a saddle there. He used it until a few years ago. Please put this obit in your paper. Thank you, Cindy @ Kinkade Funeral Chapel 605-347-3336.His folks and younger siblings had moved near Cody, NE, so he came back there and met his future wife. His folks then moved to Isabel, SD, so he courted long distance. Mary and Lisle were married on November 14, 1948, in Cody, NE. They started ranch living south of Cody, when their first born, Steven, arrived. They moved to Isabel, and worked on a sheep outfit, where they welcomed Mike and Linda to the family. Then to Belle Fourche where they worked on the R.A. Smiley ranch where Marjorie and Dennis joined the family. It was back to Nenzel, NE, from 1960 to 1963 and in 1968 they built a house on Reeve ranch and lived in it until 2016 when he went to Colorado. Lisle was Meade County Farm Bureau President for many years and was involved in the Opal Fire Department as its fire chief for many years. He helped build the new Opal Church and was a deacon for many years. Lisle liked working with wood and built kitchen cupboards in his house and many small articles for his family. He loved playing Mexican Train and Hand and Foot "card games" and other card games with his family. Mary and Lisle loved playing cribbage. Lisle is survived by two sons, Steven (Vicky) Reeve, Montrose, CO, Mike Reeve, Opal, SD; two daughters, Linda (Bill) Farnum, Hondo, TX, Marjorie (Allen) Hartwell, Rapid City, DS; sisters, Lois Gebhart, Florence, CO, Merle Schmelzel, New Plymouth, ID; brother Larry Reeve, Florence, CO; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary, in 2011, parents, one son, Dennis, brother, Ermal, and sisters Doris and Lucille.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center.

Burial follows at the Opal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established to the Opal Community Church or the Opal Hall.