Lorraine Dietterle: 1926-2018

Lorraine Dietterle, age 91, of Meadow, S.D., passed away on Thursday evening, July 26, 2018 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, N.D.

Elsa Lorraine Dietterle was born in Reeder, N.D., on October 28, 1926, to John and Anna (Braaten) Sorlie. She was the 8th of 10 children. She grew up in Lemmon and attended school in Lemmon. Following her schooling she worked various jobs, including the Café at Strool, S.D. She also lived in Haynes, N.D., with her sister, Bess for a short time.

Lorraine was united in marriage to Otto Dietterle on January 4, 1948, in Lemmon. Two sons were born to this union, Dennis and Douglas. Lorraine and Otto began their married life ranching on Otto's parents place, and continued operating it until Otto's death in 1986. Lorraine continued living at the ranch, and operated it alongside her family; and was fortunate to live in her own home until April of 2018, when her health forced her to enter the nursing home.

Following Otto's death, Lorraine, began working as the head cook at Camp Rim Rock in Rapid City, S.D., during the summer, and also worked for the South Dakota Game and Fish at Shadehill. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and was a wonderful cook; no guest ever left her table hungry. Lorraine traveled on numerous church trips and was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Meadow and later the Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon.

Lorraine is survived by two sons, Dennis (Sandy) Dietterle, Rapid City, SD, and Doug (Wendy) Dietterle, Meadow, SD; three grandchildren, Brandace (Drew Sacrison) Dietterle, Chad (Shari) Dietterle, and Mason Dietterle (Jordyn Simonson); four great-grandchildren, Gage, Zane, Jase and Landen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 9 siblings; and her husband, Otto, in 1986.