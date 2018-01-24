Michael R. Mosher: 1953-2018

Michael R. Mosher was born in Huron, South Dakota on May 12, 1953, to Stanley and Connie Mosher. At this time the family resided in Highmore, South Dakota where Mike attended Bramhall School. In 1965 the family moved and established the ranch in eastern Bennett County. Here Mike attended Pleasant Valley school until 8th grade and then graduated from Bennett County High School in 1971.

Ranching was the only life for Mike. After high school Mike remained on the ranch working alongside his dad. In 1976, Mike was united in marriage to Teresa Arthur in Philip. To this union three children were born: Melanie, Levi, and Heather. Mike loved his family – he enjoyed spending time teaching his kids and grandkids the ranch way of life. Even though it was tough to pull Mike away from the place, he enjoyed getting away and seeing new country. Mike was proud of the ranch and the cattle he raised. Mike was a member of the Long Valley Lutheran Church serving on the council for a number of years and the Vetal Fire Department.

Grateful for having shared his life include his wife Teresa of Martin; daughter, Melanie (Kevin) Tish of New Underwood; son, Levi of Martin; four grandchildren, Jade, Hallie and Coby Mosher, and Josephine Tish; one sister, Bobbi Donovan of Vetal; uncle, Robert Mosher of Thousand Oaks, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Heather Marie, and his parents Stanley and Connie Mosher.

The family would like to thank all of his family and friends for the support that they have already provided and for their continued support through this difficult time.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 29, at the Martin Activities Center in Martin.

Interment was at the Martin Community Cemetery with a lunch following at the new American Legion.