Neil Mutchler: 1936-2018

Neil was born October 30, 1936, at Burke, South Dakota, to the late Ira "Shy" and Leta (Duerfeldt) Mutchler.

He graduated from Newell High School in 1954. He married Margaret Bauer on December 15, 1959, in Miles City, Montana. Neil and Margaret made their home on Sulphur Creek at Mud Butte, South Dakota, and ranched until 1979, when they moved to Spearfish. They purchased and operated Lantern Estates Trailer Court. Neil worked for UTI and Savage Industries driving truck during these same years. He retired from Savage Industries in 1999.

He will be remembered for his love of cards and a good cribbage game. If he got beat, you can bet he would be playing a few more winning games, just to make sure he was even. He was an avid sports fan and was a dedicated Newell Irrigator Basketball fan. He didn't miss a game, even during snow storms. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and traveled many miles to watch them compete in basketball and rodeo. Neil loved rodeo, both participating and watching. He was well known by all the kids at the rodeos for his green Trident gum and was fondly remembered as "Grandpa Neil" by many.

He was a life-long Cubbies fan and had a great time attending a Cubs vs. Rockies game in 2017 with his children and grandchildren. Neil never met a stranger. He made friends everywhere he went.

Neil David Mutchler died Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Sturgis after a brief illness.

Neil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Mutchler; sons, Marvin (Teka) Mutchler of Whitewood, SD, Bill (Tricia) Mutchler of Douglas, WY, and JD (Danelle) Mutchler of Newell, SD; grandchildren, Amanda (Rich) Ellis, Jeff (Jennifer) Mutchler,

ShyAnn Mutchler, Dagen Mutchler, Adessa Mutchler, Cassidy Mutchler, Baillie Mutchler, Tyler Mutchler (fiance' Jordynn Schmautz), Megan (Ryan) Dix, Prestyn Novak (Brandi Cwach), and Caleb Mutchler; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, George "Ole" and Doris Bauer; an infant daughter, Mary Ann in 1961; a brother, Elwood; and his very special horse, Blue.

Visitation with the family present will be at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24th.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Interment will be at Bear Butte Cemetery

A memorial fund is being established to the Meade County 4-H rodeo.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.