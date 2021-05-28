Obituary: AMANDA JO BRENCE-JOHNSON

AMANDA JO BRENCE-JOHNSON

Provided Photo

AMANDA JO BRENCE-JOHNSON, 38

April 20, 1983 – May 22, 2021

Pierre, South Dakota

Amanda Jo Brence-Johnson, 38, passed away suddenly at her home on May 22, 2021.

She was born April 20, 1983 to Dave and Vicki Brence. Amanda spent the first part of her years in Harding County, graduating from Newell High School. She married Kenny Johnson on Oct. 30, 2013, in Rapid City.

When Amanda was 16 years old, she had open heart surgery and at the age of 26 she had an aortic valve replaced. Despite all of that, she was a very happy, outgoing person. She never met a stranger and has many good friends. Amanda loved animals and spending time fishing on the river with her husband.

Survivors include her husband, Kenny Johnson; father and stepmother, Dave and Barb Brence, Ekalaka, MT; brothers, Troy Brence and Billy Brence, Buffalo, SD; sister, Mindy Brence, Union Center; nieces, Randi (Josh) Huyck, Fort Worth, TX and Kayla Raines, Kansas; nephew, Otis Shuck, Rapid City; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Amanda was preceded in death by her mother, Vicky Brence; grandparents, Howard and Dorothy Bowers and William Brence; and her uncle, Larry Bowers.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Newell Evangelical Church, with Pastor Tom Martin officiating.

