Obituary: ANDREA ISHAM VOSS (BLONDIE)

ANDREA ISHAM VOSS (BLONDIE)

Provided Photo

ANDREA ISHAM

VOSS (BLONDIE), 65

November 18, 1955 – December 23, 2020

Chadron , Nebraska

Andrea Isham Voss (Blondie) was born on November 18, 1955 in Chadron Nebraska to Robert W. Isham and Eleanor Joy (Norman) Isham. She attended Gordon High School until her junior year, ultimately graduating from Greeley High School in Colorado. She continued her education at Seattle University in Washington. Her junior year she studied abroad, keeping a family tradition alive by going on Semester at Sea, which also helped start the legacy for the Isham grandchildren. She went on to the University of Denver where she graduated Magnum Cum Laude.

She was united in Sacrament Holy Matrimony to Galen Voss in September 29,1984 in Chadron, NE. This union was blessed with two beautiful children: Jay Braddock Voss and Julianna Joy Voss.

Andrea had many accomplishments. She held a Nebraska real estate license, and was a member of the American interior Design Society that prompted her to open a design division of Daddy’s Money in Denver, CO. She was a provisional substitute teacher and later worked for Head Start where she developed a program called Just for Kids. Andrea was a long time active member of P.E.O. Chapter BL, even residing as President for one term. One of her greatest passions in life was little children; they flocked to her and referred to her as Mrs. Boss. One could feel the love that radiated off of her around little kids; she worked tirelessly to improve and help the lives of many children and in return was so loved by them.

Andrea was also co-owner of Voss Cattle Company, a commercial Angus cow/calf operation, with her husband Galen. She also was co-owner of Isham Land Company and Isham Management Company. She gave her life for the ranch she so dearly loved. She was one heck of a Cattlewoman with a keen eye for cattle.

Andrea was an active member at Grace Episcopal Church where she was a Lay Minister, a part of the Vestry, an Alter Guild, and a passionate Sunday School Teacher. As a result of her devotion to God, generous spirit, and exuberant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

A miracle happened in January of 2007 after experiencing end-stage renal failure and being on the donor list for five years, never finding a match. Connie Huckfeldt of Chadron, NE astoundingly almost matched perfectly, and selflessly donated her kidney to Andrea. This life-changing act of kindness was a blessing that impacted her emotionally and physically, not only did she gain a kidney but more importantly a lifelong friendship. In the end she fought her cancer with a grace and strength of God that was unparalleled. Her valiant six-year battle ended on December 23, 2020 in her home in Chadron, NE. Her body and soul finally are at rest and peace with her Lord and Savior.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished through the lives of her husband, Galen, her children: Jay Braddock (Jessamyn) Voss of Hay Springs, NE, and Julianna Joy Voss of Chadron, NE. Three sisters: Julie Isham (William) Jennings of Lone Tree, CO and Glory Isham (Michael) Burns of Colorado Springs, CO. One brother, Robert William “Will” Isham of Gordon, NE. Brother-In-Law: Dennis (Erica) Voss of Two Dot, MT. Sister-In-Laws: Julie (Richard) Egebakken of Harlowton, MT; Gail (Butch) Sellman of Chadron, NE; and Colleen Voss (Ray) Vakili of Folsom, CA. Two step-grandchildren: Taylen Brian Pieper and Jarret Travis Pieper, both of Hay Springs, NE. Nieces and Nephews: William Jennings, Mathew (Erica) Jennings, Cornelius (Tatyana) Ray IV, Drew Isham, Nicholas Burns, Michael “Rob” Burns, Shawn (Jenny) Peters, Cody Peters, Valley Peters (Eduardo) Toledo; and multiple great nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by Robert William Isham (father), Eleanor Joy Isham (mother), Richard “Bud” Voss (father-in-law), Vivian May (Halverson) Voss (mother-in-law) and Paulette Voss (sister-in-law).

The family is holding a celebration of life event that will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm. It will be located at the Isham Ranch Dam overflow. Funeral services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been set up for either the Grace Episcopal Church or Chadron Head Start. All donations can be sent to the family at 357 Shelton Street, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.