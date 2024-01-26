Obituary: BETTY RAE (DAVENPORT) LEIBOLD

November 6, 1951 – January 1, 2024

Betty Rae “Sam” (Davenport) Leibold

On the evening of January 1, 2024, Sam left her earthly home and went to her heavenly home! She was 72 years old.

Born Betty Rae Davenport on November 6, 1951 to Burton Davenport and Orvabelle (Leach) Davenport in Pomeroy, WA. She has a brother who is a year older.

Raised on a ranch outside of Starbuck, WA, as a young girl, she loved to ride to the breaks of the Snake River and watch the Little Goose Damm construction. Along the way she became known as “Sam” with the beautiful red hair. Weather she was in her car, on a motorcycle, or her horse she liked to go fast. She was a fearless woman!

She was married for a short time in the late 60’s and had a son, Shane whom she dearly loved.

In the early 70’s she had a terrible toboggan accident which left her hospitalized for quite a while. After that it was a virus that paralyzed her for 6 months, a car accident, and a horse wreck. Through all the trails she never complained about anything and her faith in Jesus Christ grew stronger!

By the late 70’s she was one of McCollum Ford’s top salespersons. During this time, she also represented the Diamond Spur Rodeo as their Queen for 4 years. The audience loved to watch her come into the arena full speed with the flag and her red hair flying behind!

After that she worked in the insurance industry and traveled the states of Washington, Idaho, and Montana. She made many lifelong friends from that.

She met the love of her life, Bruce, in July of 1995 on a benefit trail ride in northern Idaho. They married July 19, 1997 and she joined her husband in his saddle shop (Sweetwater Saddlery) in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana. She helped at all the shows including the Black Hills Stock Show and was a very important part of the business. She enjoyed doing the shows and meeting horse people. Hearing their stories and telling hers. She always had something good to say to everyone and would share her faith in Jesus with everyone.

A few years later they bought a small ranch and ran it and the saddle shop. She loved doing both. She was tireless and wouldn’t stop till the sun went down. She was also an excellent gardener and many people enjoyed stuff from her garden. She had a strong dislike for weeds and would not allow them to exist on her place!

When they sold the ranch and semi-retired they built a house in the woods. She designed it the way she wanted it and helped build it from the ground up. She was a very talented woman. Truly a Western girl.

A loving mother, wife and best friend!

You are Loved!

See you in Heaven!

