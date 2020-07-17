Obituary: Billye Jo (Davis) CasteelNewell, South Dakota

Billye Jo (Davis) Casteel Newell, South Dakota July 19, 1952 – May 4, 2020 Billye Jo (Davis) Casteel Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in memory of Billye Jo (Davis) Casteel who passed away on May 4, 2020. Jo was the beloved wife of Guy Casteel, mother of Wanda Casteel, Lynn (Josh) Nixon, Kelly (Miranda) Casteel, and grandmother of Madison and Avery Casteel. A private family service was held on Mother’s Day. A celebration of life honoring Billye Jo will be held on her birthday, Sunday, July 19, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with services beginning at 2:00 p.m., at the family ranch, 13273 Milberg Road, Newell, SD.