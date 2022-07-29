Obituary: BRYAN B. LONG

BRYAN B. LONG

March 5, 1948 – July 25, 2022

A celebration of the life of Bryan Long, a 73-year-old lifetime resident of Johnson County, will be held by his family and friends on Tuesday, August 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Occidental Hotel Garden in Buffalo Wyoming. Splint Memmer and Dayton Kurtz will officiate. Bryan passed away suddenly while visiting with a friend at his branding corral. He was surrounded by family, close friends, and his favorite cows. To commemorate Bryan’s lifelong love of agriculture and support of youth in agriculture, donations may be made in his memory to the Johnson County Woolgrowers Association, to a fund to pay premiums at the Johnson County Fair wool and sheep shows. Online condolences may be made at http://www.harnessfuneralhome.com

Bryan Bernard Long was born on March 5, 1948 in Buffalo, Wyoming to Bill and Mary Long. He grew up and went to school in Buffalo, graduating from Buffalo High School with the class of 1966. He attended the University of Wyoming and studied agriculture. Bryan was married May 1, 1976 to Rita Wagoner and they made their home in Buffalo. He was a livestock order buyer and bought wool for Provost Lefevre for many years. He was well-respected in the cattle, sheep and wool industries and had a large network of friends he met through those activities across the Western United States. Bryan loved ranching, his cattle, his children and grandchildren. He loved good people, never met a stranger, and helped youth getting started in agriculture whenever he could.

He is survived by his wife, Rita of Buffalo; two daughters, Bryna (Jade) Lyon of Arvada, Wyoming and Angela Long (Scott McHazlett) of Buffalo, Wyoming; three brothers, Bill Long of Buffalo, Mike (Jan) Long of Vancouver WA, John (Cyd) Long of Buffalo; four sisters, Grace Gibbs of Buffalo, Trish (Dennis) Camino of Buffalo, Kass McIntyre of Buffalo, Clare Long of Sausalito, CA; and his grandchildren and pride-and-joy, Waycie Lyon, Rye Lyon and Kelvin McHazlett. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved Border Collie Gus. He was preceded in death by his parents.