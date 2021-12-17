Obituary: BUTCH WEBB

BUTCH WEBB

October 8, 1956 – December 9, 2021

Funeral services Butch Webb, 65, of Isabel will be at 10 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Webb Ranch north of Isabel. Burial will be at the ranch under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will start at 5 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM at the ranch. Butch passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Loveland, CO.

On October 8 th, 1956, Martin George (Honey) Webb and Gloria Joan (Hunt) Webb welcomed their second born, Martin Allen (Butch) Webb. Butch was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota and called Armstrong County his home for many years. These were the years that the Missouri River, which ran just below their house, was narrow enough to swim across. He often recalled winters so tough that they couldn’t get to town so supplies would be dropped in by plane. There was excitement when the kids saw the plane overhead because they knew that there would be a bottle of Coca-Cola wrapped up carefully for them. This was tough country, but Butch often spoke of fun memories with his siblings and his cousins. Because of the distance to school in Eagle Butte, several years were spent living in the dorms. Butch did not like the dorms and soon moved in with “Old” John Holloway and his wife, Murphy. He talked fondly of those years,and the Holloway family remained true friends throughout his life. Following Butch’s high school graduation from CEB (Cheyenne Eagle Butte) in 1974, he took a job at the tribal office and continued to work for the Holloway outfit.

Butch loved to rodeo and would get on anything that bucked. He made the National High School finals in all 3 rough stock events several times and prided himself on working both ends of the arena. He always made sure to point out that horses bucked harder and you had to spur one out higher in the shoulder in his day.

In January of 1975 his first born son, Deb Allen Ducheneaux, was born.

In 1976, he went to Bozeman, MT (MSU) on a full ride rodeo scholarship. His oldest daughter, Dee Colette was born in March of 1977. He then moved his family to the University Of Wyoming. He was very proud of his degree. He worked nights at the railroad, went to college during the day, and broke colts in the afternoon. He continued riding broncs during these years, making and meeting many friends along the way. Butch also became an auctioneer during these times and could be heard saying “Betty Botter bought a bit of butter, but the butter made her batter bitter…) After his graduation from UW in 1981, he moved his family to Moorcroft, WY and worked for the Federal Land Bank. His years of working for Federal Land Bank/PCA took him to Gillette, Wyoming, Thermopolis, Wyoming, Hot Springs, Lemmon, Belle Fourche, Rapid City and Piedmont, SD.

Butch continued to rodeo during these years winning the NRCA and SDRA Championships many times. In 1988 he bought some land down by Cherry

Creek/Red Scaffold area. He started his small herd with some of the toughest Saler cattle that could be found. He spent time living with his cousin and best friend, Sean Deal, during these years. He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs during this time and would get his cousins and friends to help him recoup cattle for the BIA.

In 1990, he bought the home place in Isabel and was appointed President/CEO of Western Dakota Bank of Timber Lake/Isabel. He was fair and honest in his position as bank president, growing the bank to include a branch in Eagle Butte. Many will tell you, had it not been for Butch they would not have prospered in the agricultural world.

In 1993, Butch hung up his bronc spurs with a final SDRA championship. This was a special win, as his daughter, Dee, was entered alongside of him.

In August of 1995, his second daughter Kailee Taryn Webb was born. Butch continued to grow his original ranch over the years, and put together a place that would take some 3 and 4 generations to do. Nobody ever gave him anything, he earned it all.

In May of 2004 his daughter Kenna Rydel was born. He was proud of his kids, cattle, and his horses and raised some of the best the west has ever seen.

One of Butch’s best attributes was his propensity towards business. He was hard working and never backed away. He was a good neighbor and a good steward to the land. He never over grazed a pasture and never underfed an animal.

Some of his favorite past times included going to the Heritage Place sale, racing horses, going to bull sales and watching his kids and grandkids rodeo and compete in sports. If you ever asked him what he had been doing it was, “fishing”, but we all knew better. Butch liked to work.

On November 12, 2013 Butch married the love of his life Stephanie Eagleberger. The couple started dating earlier that year after he sold Stephanie and her business partner a gray mare, Jess Tara, through the Heritage Place Winter Mixed Sale. They never looked back, Butch always saying it was “an outta the ballpark kind of love”. He and Stephanie loved breeding, raising and selling horses. His one desire was to win the All American Futurity; in true fashion he purchased his hopeful for 2022 this fall. In November of 2014 his beautiful daughter Lakin Allyn

Webb was born, a dads girl through and through. Butch and Stephanie started the Breeders’ Dynasty Premier Horse Sale in 2018, a lifelong goal of raising top quality performance and race horses. His son and “Pardner”, Wynston Allen was born in December of 2019, a spitting image of his father.

Butch is survived by his loving wife Stephanie Webb, son Deb Allen (Heidi) Ducheneux of Timber Lake, SD. Daughters Dee Colette(Tyler) Haugen of Sturgis, SD , Kailee Taryn Webb, Isabel, SD, Kenna Rydel Webb, Timber Lake, SD, Lakin Allyn Webb of Loveland, CO. Son, Wynston Allen Webb, Loveland, CO. Grandchildren Morgan, Brandt and Cole Ducheneaux of Timber Lake, SD. Landry, Arina Dee and Blaisely Haugen, Sturgis, SD. Father and mother-in-law Steve and Krisanne Eagleberger, Colorado Springs, CO, Sisters Debbie(Clay)Claymore, Julie(Brad) Young, Brother Ernest(Bogie) Webb, Sister-in-law Pam(Will) Ebert and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Honey and Joan Webb, grandparents Jack and Jenny Hunt, grandparents George and Ella Webb, Aunt Loraine(Beanie) Raeburn, and Uncle Dave Nelson