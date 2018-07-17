Obituary: Clayton John Hergott

Clayton John Hergott, 37 of Hebron, NE

Clayton John Hergott of Hebron, NE, the son of Gary Hergott and Betsy (Eickman) Evert was born July 13, 1981 in Hebron, NE. He departed this life Saturday, July 14, 2018 doing what he loved to do checking his cattle, when he was involved in an UTV accident.

Clayton grew up in Hebron attending school and graduating from Hebron High School with the class of 1999. He furthered his education attending Chadron State College receiving his bachelors degrees in Business Accounting and Ag Business.

He went to work at Reinke Manufacturing as a cost accountant, where he had been for 14 years. Clayton was born with physical disabilities, but it never stopped him from following his dreams. Raising Simmental cattle was his passion and his hobby. He spent numerous hours checking cows, and doing chores, crawling from his electric wheelchair into his pickup or UTV heading out to the pasture or going down to Hebron Livestock. He was also an auctioneer at The Belleville Sale Barn as well as volunteering his time helping with numerous benefit auctions. He would take time to educate kids from 4-H about livestock and their care. He had a big heart. Clayton enjoyed being out in God's great creation.

Spending time with family was very important to Clayton, his partner Misty and her children, Desi, Bethy, and Lillee(Bug), nieces, nephews, brother, sisters and his parents.

He is preceded by his grandparents Neal and Donna Eickman.

He is survived by his grandparents Wilfred Hergott of Hebron and Lola Muhr of Grand Junction, CO, parents Gary Hergott and wife Carol of Hebron, Betsy Evert and husband Randy of Belleville, KS, his partner in life Misty Poisel and her children of Hebron, brother Shelby Hergott of Hebron, two sisters; Krystal Lantz and husband Dave of Manhattan, KS, and Lynsey Damman and husband Braden of Emporia, KS, step brother Ethan Schuette of Washington, KS, step-sisters; Holle Evert of Deshler, Heidi Nordstrom of Overland Park, KS, and Krystal McClain of Onaga, KS, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hebron at 10:30AM. Rosary service will be Tuesday, July 17 at Kroll Funeral Home Chapel in Hebron at 7:00PM. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 17 at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron 2-7 PM. Officiant will be Father Rudy Oborny, acolyte Francis Rauner, lector Ken Else, altar boys Christian Krupicka and Lukas Kroll, organist Julie Kriesel, cantor Carlece Kenner, congregational hymns "Amazing Grace," "On Eagles Wings" and "Be Not Afraid." Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials in care of the family. Condolences may be left at http://www.krollfh.com. Kroll Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

