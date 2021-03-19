Obituary: D. R. “Bob” Hayden

D. R. "Bob" Hayden

Provided Photo

D. R. “Bob” Hayden, 95

June 26, 1924 – March 10, 2021

Gillette, WY

Funeral service for D.R. “Bob” Hayden will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Cam-Plex Energy Hall with Pastor Isaac Smith officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. D.R. “Bob” Hayden, age 95, of Gillette, Wyoming, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Bob Hayden was born on June 26, 1925, to his parents Glen and Zaida (Rippey) Hayden, 20 miles South of Gillette on Hwy 59 at the family homestead. He was 5th in line of 7 kids with three brothers, Darrell, Donald (Ike) and Doyle (Bud) and three sisters, Neva, Norma and Nita. Bob attended school and graduated in 1943 at age 17. He then worked for Keeline’s Ranch (1943-45) and worked for Reno’s to break horses that were used for riding and work. Dick R. (Bob) Hayden married Mildred Cecilia Sewell, on Aug. 24, 1947, having four children, Ricky R. Hayden, Rita Jo Hayden, Randy L. Hayden, Ronda M. Hayden. They made a living building fencing for many people and then moved to the Hannum Ranch. In 1961, they divorced. He married Yvonne (Cricket) Ingram Hannum on December 4, 1964. Bob formed a partnership with Donald Wagensen, whom he later bought out, building the livestock yards 1963-64 in its current location. In 1970-1972 Hayden Livestock was the largest shipper for Burlington Northern Railroad. In 1977 the local sale barn burned to the ground forcing him to travel around the region. In his career he drove five Chryslers, five Pontiacs and 55 Lincolns. Bob stayed active in the community through serving on the board at 1st National Bank of Gillette and supporting our youth at the Campbell County Fair Livestock show as a buyer and later a ringman. Bob continued going to work every day until the last few weeks of his life. He is survived by his sister Nita Rae (Dave) Christensen. His son’s Rick (Jeanine) Hayden and Randy Hayden. Grandchildren Denise (Jay) Igo, Celeste Robinson, and Scotty Hayden. Great grandchildren Ali, Sydney, and Hayden Robinson, Jayden and Jeric Igo, and Dawsen (U.S. Navy) and Ella Hayden, and many nieces and nephews. Bob lived his life by the motto of honesty and hard work. He was accused by many of being old fashioned and stuck in his ways, but in his mind your word was your word and a handshake sealed the deal. He was known around our state, region and country as a fantastic sheep and cattle buyer in his time. He stuck by his traditions of honesty and hard work to make his way to success and was one of the last true cowboys of his time. The family requests that memorials be made in Bob’s name to benefit Youth Awards – Campbell County Fair or Campbell County 4-H. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at http://www.gillettememorialchapel.com