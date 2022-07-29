Obituary: Daniel Mahoney

Daniel Mahoney

Provided Photo

May 31, 1958 – July 25, 2022

Longtime Johnson County resident Daniel E. Mahoney passed away at his ranch on Pass Creek, Kaycee, WY on 7/25/2022 after a 12-year battle with leukemia. Dan was born on May 31, 1958 to Gene and Luella (Simmons) Mahoney. Dan was the oldest of three children. Dan loved and cared deeply for his family. He grew up in the Newcastle area working with extended family and had wonderful stories of working with his uncles and cousins.

After graduating from high school, he worked in construction, learning trade skills that would benefit him his entire life. Dan spent a few years in Alaska building condominiums and putting together a nest-egg to follow his dream of owning his own ranch. He purchased a run-down ranch west of Kaycee that only he could see the potential in. He had a vision of what the place could be with the right water management and he was right. He had a passion for water development whether it was pipelines or pivots.

Dan met Wanda in 2002 and married her in 2010. Together they poured everything they had into developing the potential that the Pass Creek property had.

Dan sat on several boards and committees, all focused on benefitting agriculture in Johnson County. He was instrumental in the improvements on the Dull Knife Dam, working tirelessly alongside Crow Gordon to make the project come to fruition. The completion of this project has benefited many downstream ranchers, including theirs.

Dan is survived by wife; Wanda (Landrey) Mahoney, his sister; Debbie (Jeff) Emmert, Jordan, Jake, brother; David (Sasha) Mahoney, Sammie, Alex, stepson; Quint (Amy) Gonzales, Adelie, Wyatt, son by choice; Trevor (Tana) Lutterman, Tilly, Tyson, uncle; Donny (Karen) Simmons, aunt; Ann Simmons. Dave Moline (the other half of the Mahoney brothers) Jeb Hanson and Jeff Lamb, Casper College friends for life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Gene and Luella, niece; Jamie, uncles; Vernon and Virgil, aunt; Hazel.

A wake will be planned at a later time at the ranch on Pass Creek, Kaycee, WY.

Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at http://www.championfh.com .