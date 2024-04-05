Obituary: DARYL DEAN STRONG

DARYL DEAN STRONG

September 16, 1939 – March 24, 2024

Daryl Dean Strong of Spearfish, SD passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at his winter home in Gold Canyon, AZ, surrounded by his family.

Dean was born in New Underwood, SD, on September 16, 1939, to Robert and Jessie (Cress) Strong. He attended rural Meade County Schools and Sturgis High School. In 1959 he enlisted in the US Army where he served two years active duty and four years in the US Army Reserves, with an honorable discharge in 1965.

Dean returned from the Army to work with his father to build a baseball field for the Basin League Titans in Sturgis. The field was later renamed Strong Field in honor of his father, Robert Strong. He worked with his dad at Strong Construction until his dad’s passing. Dean spent much of his time team roping, operating heavy equipment and driving truck.

In 1977 Dean, and Bob Petra, purchased Belle Fourche Livestock Exchange and in 1981 Dean became the sole owner. On July 23, 1982, Dean married Eileen Whiting Brickman in Buffalo, SD. Dean would joke that when he bought the sale barn Eileen was included in the purchase so she became his. Dean and Eileen continued to own and operate the livestock auction until 2013, while also managing St. Onge Livestock from 2007 to 2008.

Dean was awarded Agri-Business Man of the Year in 1991 by the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce and Agri-Business Man of the Year in 1993 by the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation. He was on the board of the South Dakota State Brand Board and the Central States Fair Board. He was a member of the American Legion and the Black Hills Scottish Rite and a lifetime member of the Western South Dakota Buckaroos.

In January 2009, Dean and Eileen became snowbirds and started wintering in Arizona. Dean enjoyed riding his ATV through the trails near Gold Canyon, AZ, and was a familiar face to all the residents in The Arizonian RV Resort.

Dean was a man of his word and had a heart of gold. He was a little hard on the outside but soft on the inside. He was a loving husband, dad and grandpa and was the piece of our puzzle that made the difference. He was a faithful friend to many and if you were his friend there wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t do for you. He enjoyed riding his ATV, snowmobiling, boating, playing cards, and meeting his buddies for morning coffee. He was a genuine, die-hard cowboy who enjoyed riding his horses, team roping, calving and branding.

Dean is survived by his wife, Eileen Strong, Spearfish, SD; sister, Karen (Don) Froelich, Laguna Hills, CA; son, Bobby (Sandy) Strong, Sioux Falls, SD; son, Lonnie (Linda) Strong, Rapid City, SD; son, Darin (Karmon) Brickman, Overland Park, KS; daughter, Kim (Reggie) Page, Los Alamos, NM; ten grandsons, Jeremy and Ryan Plunkett, Tyler and Travis Strong, Jake and Joe Stevens, Kegan Engel, Nicholas Brickman, Chris Hejde and Brandon Page; and five granddaughters, Mandy Plunkett, Megan Strong, Kaleigh Strong, Jessica Engel and Sophie Brickman; and many great-grandchildren and grand-nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his daughters, Glenda Plunkett and Gina Engel; and his grandson Justin Plunkett.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD. Services will be at 10:30am on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Belle Fourche Community Center in the theater. Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tunnels to Towers (www.t2t.org).

May he rest in eternal peace.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com .