Obituary: David Hartshorn

David Hartshorn

Provided Photo

June 24, 2000 – June 30, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Robert Hartshorn, beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend, who tragically left us on June 30, 2025, at the age of 25. David was born on June 24, 2000, to the late Dora Crackel, and was raised with love by devoted father Lucas Hartshorn, stepmother, Amy Hartshorn. He was a cherished brother to Jacob Hartshorn, Lena Hartshorn, and Tony Crackel.

His infectious laughter, quick wit, and warmth will forever be missed by those fortunate enough to know him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at:

Harvest Acres Venues

8700 South Highway 16

Rapid City, SD 57702

Family and friends are invited to join in honoring David’s memory and the legacy of adventure, courage, and love he leaves behind.