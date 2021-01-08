Obituary: DAVID M. SCRIBNER

DAVID M. SCRIBNER

David M. Scribner, age 70, of Stacy, MN passed away on December 24, 2020 with his family by his side, after a strong fight against cancer.

Dave was born to Gerald and LaVerne Scribner on August 6, 1950 in St Paul, MN. He discovered his passion for working with horses at a young age when his family moved to the outskirts of the city. At the age of 19, Dave was drafted into the United States military and was deployed to Vietnam for approximately one year. Upon his return to the states, he became involved with horses again and started training them for various disciplines. Dave met his future wife, Dava Ratliff, at a dance hall in 1977, and they were married in 1981. Shortly thereafter, Dave and Dava moved to a small farmstead in Stacy, MN. It was there where they raised their daughter, Michelle, and Dave started his cutting horse training operation.

Though he had a talent for training a horse to do just about any job, his heart was in training cutting horses. He was a scholar of the discipline and worked tirelessly over the years to transform his property into a working cutting horse training facility and to maintain a small herd of cattle. In the winter season, he would sometimes haul horses down south to train in Oklahoma and Texas.

Aside from the horses, Dave loved country swing music and was phenomenal on the dance floor, as well as at singing. He was the type of person who was naturally good at anything he set out to do. He enjoyed spending time with his two granddaughters, Ariel and Zuri, and introducing them to horses. He had an appreciation for cooking and loved discussing ways to prepare different foods. He also liked to go fishing when he could find the time.

Dave was a well-respected horseman, as well as a mentor to countless people over the years. He had many talents when it came to horsemanship, but he had a special gift when it came to teaching both people and horses how to work cattle. Dave could usually be found on any given day working cattle with his loyal cow-dog companion, Nick, in his beautiful outdoor cutting pen.

He served many years as a National Director for the National Cutting Horse Association, as well on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Cutting Horse Association.

When Dave was diagnosed with lung cancer in early 2020, he continued training and showing all through his cancer treatments. He would spend long days helping others in the show pen. There was no place he would rather be. Dave stayed so strong and positive and always looked forward to the future show season.

Dave’s presence in and out of the show pen will be greatly missed by so many-his smile, his laugh, his guidance and key words of encouragement, his many (and there were many) entertaining and fascinating stories of his life experiences.

Dave was a cowboy in the truest sense, and those fortunate enough to know him will always remember his integrity and dedication to his chosen life.

Dave rode off into that sunset as a much-loved and respected horseman, teacher, friend, husband, father, and grandfather.

A celebration of Dave’s cowboy way of life will take place at a later date that is to be determined. Memorial donations can be sent in Dave’s name to the Minnesota Cutting Horse Association.

MCHA

32055 Hemingway Avenue

Stacy, MN 55079