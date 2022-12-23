Obituary: DELORES LOUISE (MAGNUSON) VOLMER

DELORES LOUISE (MAGNUSON) VOLMER

June 5, 1933 – December 13, 2022

Delores Louise (Magnuson) Volmer was born in Murdo, South Dakota on June 5, 1933 to Henrietta and Gunnar Magnuson. Growing up, her family lived on a farm north of Draper. She had three sisters and two brothers; her oldest brother, Emil, especially loved to play jokes on the rest. One never knew what he was up to.

Delores attended country school and high school in Draper. During her high school days, she met Delmer, the love of her life. The devoted couple were united in marriage on August 30, 1949 at the Draper Catholic Church when she was 16 years old. One of her fondest memories of her wedding day was the meal; her mother had fried chicken for all in attendance. Together, Delmer and Delores started their married life on the farm at Draper and were blessed with five sons and one daughter. In 1958, they bought half interest in the Presho Livestock Auction which would become what many would know of as a life-long career, but in reality, it was their way of life.

Delmer and Delores were married for 61 years. During that time, Delores could be found working in the office on sale day, taking care of her children, opening gates and doing whatever else needed to be done without complaint. After Delmer’s passing, Delores found time to spend with her many friends. Having coffee, going to the monthly Draper coffees, and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities were some of her favorite pastimes she enjoyed later in life. Thursday had also become a very special day for her as she spent the afternoon at the Thrift Store in Presho; she loved going there, sorting clothes and making more and more friends.

Everyone who knows Delores knows that the kitchen was her happy place; she always said that baking bread was her therapy. She had her own recipe mastered and all of her taste-testers approved; her family could hardly wait to eat when the homemade buns and twisty rolls were in sight. Homemade French fries and grilled cheese were also family favorites that only Delores’s hands could cook to perfection. In addition, Delores started a Christmas tradition of serving homemade beef and noodles, dough buchies (fry bread) and homemade ice cream; she enjoyed watching her family eat the dough buchies with butter and sugar faster than she could fry them up! There was never a doubt that everyone walked away with full stomachs and happy hearts.

Among other special memories, her grandkids will always cherish the attributes of Grandma Delores’s support, kind heart, patience, strength, never-ending love, and selflessness. She went to great lengths to make others smile and did so many times by playing games with those around her. Delores was fair; she loved all of her kids, their spouses, and grandkids all the same without favorites. Her undivided attention to watch, listen, and hear all about it when those she loved most were sharing stories with her was a non-judgmental love like no other. There wasn’t a person on this earth that Delores didn’t like or see the good in. She liked everyone and everyone liked her; she had no enemies. It is crystal clear to those that know and love her – Delores was an angel among us on earth.

Delores is survived by her six children: Frank (Donna) of Winner, Ron (Deb) of Presho, Jim (Patti) of Draper, Mike (Jen) of Evergreen CO, Marlene (Mike) Reuman of Kennebec, and Todd (Rona) of Winner; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren (as of today) with 2 more to come; one sister Anna Rose Paschal of Rio Linda CA; sister-in-law Esther Magnuson of Murdo; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer; parents, Gunnar and Henrietta; two brothers, Emil and Eldon; and two sisters, Dora Lee and Faye.

Delores’s family would like to send a special thank you to Sandy Mundlien, Connie Surat, Nancy Bowar, Leslie Olson, Dr. Travis Sanger, and Chamberlain Sanford for their exceptional care and concern for Delores throughout.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Presho Thrift Store and Christ the King Catholic Church.

Cards and memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 157 Kennebec, SD 57544.

A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. CST with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father John Heying as celebrant.

Interment will be held 1:30 p.m. CST at the Draper Cemetery.