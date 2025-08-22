Obituary: DONALD L. BOURK

DONALD L. BOURK

Provided Photo

December 21, 1932 – August 18, 2025

Don was born in Canning, SD, the second child of John and Mary (Wynia) Bourk. His arrival was eventful, as was his entire life. His father, John, was working at Fort George the day Don arrived, and the doctor picked up John on the way to the farm to deliver Don. He was born backward and was a very small baby. They lived on the farm south of Blunt and East of Canning throughout his life.

Don attended country school until his high school years, when he went to live at Fort Sully house and graduated from Pierre’s Class of 1951. After high school, he attended ministerial school, then joined the Army. In 1963, he went to auctioneer school, which led to his lifelong career as an auctioneer. His partnership with Gib Hart, which lasted 60 years, evolved into a lifelong friendship, and Bourk and Hart Auction became an icon in central South Dakota.

Don also auctioned several cattle auction barns in Mobridge, Huron, Highmore, Gettysburg, and Presho. He spent his last 40 years working for the Hansen family at Fort Pierre Livestock. Don was honored to be inducted into the South Dakota Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2020.

For many years, Don used his distinctive voice to announce rodeos and sell 4-H livestock locally and around the region. He was well into his 80s before he missed a 4-H rodeo in Blunt. He knew almost every one of the kids who participated and loved encouraging them to be their very best. Every kid who grew up in rodeo or 4-H in central South Dakota knew and loved Don Bourk, and he was proud to have been awarded the Heartland Saddle in 2004 for his commitment to rodeo.

Throughout his life, Don always had a good horse or two, and his best days were spent working with his cattle. Farming was never his favorite job, which made his and his brother Hime’s farm/ranch partnership good for both. Hime liked farming and was darn good at it. Don enjoyed the cattle most.

Don’s love for his family and community was evident in every aspect of his life. He married Viley Lauing in 1958; they had three children: Steve, Vona, and Robin. They divorced in 1972. After a few years of “looking,” Don found his perfect wife and married Erin (Ernie) Doyle-Vosberg, adding three more children, Holly, Kelly, and Tate. They were often referred to as Bourk and Ernie, and truly complemented each other in every aspect of life. They worked together, laughed together, and shared a few Busch Lights together.

Don is survived by his children: Steve Bourk and his children, Donya Bourk, Emmy Bourk, Kelin Bourk, and Maggie Bad Horse; Vona (Steve) Johnson, and their children, Tye (Sabrina) Johnson, Amy (Brian) Berendes, and Erica (James) Ihnen; Robin (Larry) Carlson, and their children, Kellee (Tim Holmstrom) Henley, Hank (Heather) Badger, and Jenny (John Theim) Waite; step children Holly (Randy) Nemec, Kelly (Dena) Vosberg, many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; His brothers, John Jr (Hime), Kenny (Nick), and many nieces and nephews; friends Gib Hart, and Steve and Alisa Anderson; brother in law Rich (Sandy) Doyle, sister-in-law Colleen (Danny) Lamb and Sandy Doyle. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Lee (Punkie), sisters Rose (Smoke Klundt and Bob Sevening), Joan (Benny) Husman, Daisy (Marvin) Seachris, and Esther Singleton; his niece Valerie Jo Bonnichsen; brother-in-law Mike Doyle; and sister-in-law Betty Bourk.