Obituary: DONNA MAE “FROSTY” SCHIEFELBEIN

DONNA MAE "FROSTY" SCHIEFELBEIN

Provided Photo

December 16, 1932 – November 5, 2023

Donna Mae “Frosty” Schiefelbein passed away on November 5, 2023, at the age of 90 after a brief illness that she fought hard. We speculate she fought a little bit harder so she could have a little more quality time to herself before being united with her beloved and gregarious husband, Frank Jr “Big Frank”.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wed. Nov. 8, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Kimball with Fr. Donald Wagner as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. The church will open at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday for viewing with a remembrance service of stories, led by the family, at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Frosty, as everyone knew her, was born on December 16, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN. She was the eldest of 5 siblings from John and Claire (Brenny) O’Keefe. She was a graduate of St. Margaret’s High School. She had two claims to fame in school: she was allowed to skip the second grade due to excellence in academics and was invited to a record 10 proms in one year, which was at least one more than her 9 sons combined.

She met her future husband, Big Frank, at a house party at the age of 16, but it wasn’t that simple at the time. She was a Catholic Irish girl and he was a Catholic German boy, but luckily for the rest of the Schiefelbeins, they were both stubborn and Catholic and they refused to let heritage get in the way of an everlasting bond. They were married on August 22, 1953; this year would have marked their 70th anniversary. As the story goes, Big Frank and Grandma Frosty moved out to Kimball in 1955. The goal of the pair, Frank would raise crops and Frosty would raise kids. There’s no doubt Frosty did a much better job than Frank. The old adage that behind every great man is a greater woman rolling her eyes is the epitome of Frosty. As Big Frank focused his attention on growing the farm, Frosty’s attention was raising her 9 boys, teaching them respect, honesty, a wry wit, hard work and a strong faith, all characteristics Frosty possessed. Frosty was not just a tough Irish gal, but a strong woman. She was never afraid to tell Frank “no”, with the exception of 9 known incidents.

Kidding aside, Grandma Frosty was an extremely faithful woman and instilled her faith in her sons and they did the same with their families. She was St. Anne’s organist for 30 plus years, playing for countless masses, weddings and funerals. One of her prouder accomplishments in her last 11 months of life was to remain in her home, caring for herself and even driving her car, before reuniting with Big Frank. It is thought by some, mainly her sons, that she should be granted sainthood for raising 9 boys and putting up with Big Frank for over 69 years. She will mostly be remembered not only as a beloved mom, but the matriarch of Schiefelbein family.

Grandma Frosty was proceeded in death by her husband, Big Frank; third son, Bill; grandson, Casey; along with her brothers, Bobby and Wayne O’Keefe; and her best friend and sister, Shirley Reiss. She is survived by her sons, Frank III (Cathy), Rick (Cindy), Bob (Gail), Tom (Patty), Mike (Teresa), Donnie (Jennifer), Timmy (Robin), and Danny (Lisa), all from Kimball; her brother, Jack O’Keefe of Mora; 32 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren (and more probably in the oven).

James Schiefelbein, Brett Schiefelbein, Frank Schiefelbein V, Mark Schiefelbein, Jonny Serbus, and William Serbus will serve as casket bearers. Julene Faber-Andrusick, Tom Schreiner, Kelly Hammerschmidt and Chad Hammerschmidt will provide the music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Kimball.

