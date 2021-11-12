Obituary: EARL DEAN CAPP

EARL DEAN CAPP

Provided Photo

November 16, 1931 – November 3, 2021

Earl Dean Capp, age 89 of Nisland, died Wednesday November 3, 2021,at the Avantara Saint Cloud Healthcare Center in Rapid City.

He was born November 16, 1931, in Faith, South Dakota. He was the son of Mathias and Anna (Schnoor) Capp. He was the youngest in a family of 10 children. In his younger days, he attended country school. After 6th grade, he left school and moved to Long Valley, SD to help Bill and Ruth Capp with their ranch. Soon enough, a neighbor took a liking to Earl, and he met Alfred and Peggy Good and their young family and he formed lifelong friendships. Even though he was a hired hand, they treated him as if he was one of their own children.

While attending dances in the Faith and Dupree areas, he took notice of a beautiful brown-haired girl, Alice Lavonne Ross. They were married June 7, 1952, and shortly after that Earl was drafted into the Army and was sent to Korea. He returned from Korea in 1954, and his first son, David, was born in 1955.

The young family moved to Arpan, SD around 1958 and in 1960 their second son, Dennis, was born. Earl and Alice ran a band of white-faced sheep, a small herd of milk-cows. Earl worked for the U and I Sugar Factory and for Dr. Buck, veterinarian. With every penny, they scrimped and saved to buy more livestock and to put together more tracts of land for the Earl Capp Ranch. In 1965, their third son, Darin was born, and their family was complete. In 1967, Earl went to work as a Ringman at Belle Fourche Livestock, and he and Alice bought the Oliver and Helen Herrett place.

During the next several years he became a director for the Belle Fourche Irrigation District and a Director for Farm Credit where he served for 24 years.

Earl and Alice enjoyed traveling with their 5th wheel camper and their camper club, the Black Hills Hillbillies.

In 2011, Alice passed away from cancer, and turned Earl’s world upside down. She had been compensating for his dementia and when she was gone this became very apparent. Within a year he was placed in a dementia care facility,

Earl is survived by his 2 sons, David Capp of Nisland, Dennis (Cathy) Capp of Nisland; daughter-in-law, Jamie Capp of Everett, WA; 3 grandchildren, Austin, Danielle, and Derek; lifelong friends Gordon (Janet) Good and Arlee Kukal; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; son, Darin; brothers, Howard, Vern, Donno, Charles, Bill, Harry; and sisters, Hazel, Mae, and Doris.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. http://www.LeveringtonFH.com