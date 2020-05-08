Obituary for Billye Jo Casteel: 1952-2020

On Monday, May 4, 2020, Billye Jo Casteel, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Billye Jo was born July 19, 1952, in Sturgis, SD, to Ivan and Gertrude “Sue” Davis. She grew up on a ranch north of Sturgis where her love for horses and ranch life was developed. Billye Jo graduated from Sturgis Brown High School and attended Black Hills State University. She married Guy Casteel on July 30, 1972, and they established the Casteel Ranch southeast of Newell, SD. The ranch is where many family holidays and reunions have been held with Billye Jo as the loving host.

Billye Jo was a hard-working country woman and was kind and considerate to everyone. She was very talented in many areas, including cooking, crafts, sewing, and especially gardening, being certified as a Master Gardener. She was a fantastic person who enriched many lives and made them complete. Billye Jo was involved in the lives of many children throughout her whole life, starting with being a 4-H leader while still in high school. Over the years she volunteered for various causes, with the one closest to her heart being a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for children.

Billye Jo is survived by Guy, her husband of 47 years; daughter, Wanda Casteel of Newell and granddaughter, Madison of Rapid City; daughter, Lynn (Josh) Nixon of Alzada, MT; and son, Kelly (Miranda) Casteel and granddaughter, Avery of Harrisburg, SD. She is also survived by her mother, Gertrude Davis of Spearfish; sisters, Nancy Davis of Spearfish, LouAnn (David) Stelter of Berrien Springs, MI, Gayle (Tom) Dillin of Piedmont, and Kristine Davis (Bob Bosworth) of Lakewood, CO; sister-in-law, Kathy Davis of Vancouver, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Billye Jo was preceded in death by her father, Ivan Davis; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Sue and Gordon Phillips; and brother, Daniel Davis.

Billye Jo has been cremated and her remains brought back to rest at the family ranch. A memorial garden is being developed at the ranch and her headstone will be placed there.

A private family service was held on Mother’s Day. A Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held on her birthday, July 19th at 2:00 p.m. at the ranch.

In lieu of flowers, the Casteel Family is requesting donations be made to the North Hills CASA and a GoFundMe account has been established. In addition, donations can be mailed to NH Casa, 741 N 5th Street, Spearfish, SD 57783, writing Billye Jo on the memo line or by going to http://www.nhcasa.com and click on Ways to Give.