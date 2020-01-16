Obituary for Dorothy Elizabeth (Clapp) King: 1922 – 2020

Dorothy Elizabeth (Clapp) King, 97, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center. She was born June 18, 1922, in Fargo, North Dakota to Edwin &and Jean Clapp. She was the granddaughter of Congressman and Governor LB Hanna.

“Dippy” as she was commonly known amongst friends and family, graduated from Fargo High School, attended Bennett College in Middlebury, New York, and graduated from the University of Arizona.

Dippy met Don at Eaton’s Ranch when she was a “dude” and he was a “wrangler.” Don later joined the Coast Guard and while on leave, went to visit Dippy in Arizona. Her roommate convinced the two of them to get married while he was there, so they did on Feb. 10, l944.

They lived in Florida for a time while Don was serving in the Coast Guard…on Februrary 11, l945, their oldest son , Bill, was born in Fargo, North Dakota. They later moved to Sheridan where they had three more sons, Bruce, Bobby and John.

The family moved east of Sheridan in the late 40’s where they raised their boys.

King’s Saddlery aside, Dippy was extremely active on several community boards such as a volunteer with the Hospital auxillary, Red Cross, PEO, Salvation Army, Wyoming Rehab, St. Peter’s Church, Colonial Dames and Regent at large for 12 years at Gunston Hall, Fairfax, Virginia. Dippy was on the First Interstate Board of Directors, and on the Whitney Benefits Board From 1970-2001. Dippy had the honor of having the “Dorothy King Reflective Garden” named after her at the Whitney Commons Park. She was also the recipient of the Keystone Award in 2012.

Dippy was known as an avid bridge and poker player. To quote a fellow player and friend (Charlene Bodine), “She played bridge like ballet dancers dance. She knew every card.”

She had a wonderful bevy of friends.

Dippy had an infectious giggle, a grand smile, a firm hand and one of the biggest, giving, loving hearts. She was the glue that kept the King family together. A true definition of a “lady”.

Dippy is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marge, brother Colonel Edwin Clapp, husband Don, sons Bobby and John and daughter-in-law Jean.

She is survived by sons Bill and Bruce (Mary) and daughter in law, Debbi (Bobby). She is also survived by her niece, Sarah Ronne and nephews, Ned, Ben, George and Jim Clapp. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Donnie, Barry and Ryan King (Bruce & Mary), Brian King and Hanna Ehrmantraut (Bill and Jean), Erin King and Kristen La Duke (Bobby & Debbi) and Tyler King and Megan Single (John). She also has thirteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were 2 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Peters Episcopal Church.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to “The Hub” Sheridan Senior Center, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801.

