Obituary for Henry Clifford “Bud” Pavlik: 1927-2020

Henry Clifford “Bud” Pavlik, 92, of Valentine, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Cherry County Hospital in Valentine.

Henry Clifford, known to all as Bud, was born on December 2, 1927, the second child to Henry William and Ruth (Robertson) Pavlik. He attended school in South Dakota and later at Crookston, NE. Bud entered the United States Army on May 11, 1946 and served during WWII and was honorably discharged on May 25, 1947. Bud then returned home to Spring Creek, South Dakota.

Bud was united in marriage to Catherine Mae Havemann on February 20, 1954, and to this union a daughter, Tamara Lea, was born on June 11, 1968. In 1969 they moved from South Dakota to their ranch south of Kilgore, NE. where he continued to ranch up until they moved to Valentine about 6 years ago. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed shooting blue rock and never met a stranger. His dream was always to own a piece of land he could not walk across before breakfast and enjoy all of the wildlife and nature has to offer.

Bud is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine Pavlik of Valentine; one daughter, Tammie and husband Jason Huenink of Lincoln; two granddaughters, Jennifer and husband Jonathan Cropsey of Malcom, NE and Jessica Huenink of Lincoln; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Cropsey; two sisters, Helen Boyer of North Platte and Anna and husband Jerry Turgeon of Omaha; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eleanor, Viola and Bonnie; and one brother, Robert.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Berean Church Building Fund.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at The Berean Church in Valentine with Pastor Scott McClellan officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine with military honors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sandoz Chapel of the Pines with the family present.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine is assisting the family with arrangements.