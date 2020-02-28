Obituary for Jim Roth: 1933-2020

Jim was born on October 27, 1933, in Rapid City, SD, to Harley and Julia (McFarland) Roth. His mother died when he was five months old, and Jim was raised by his maternal grandparents, George and Mamie McFarland. He attended rural school north of Rapid City, grades 7 and 8 at Cleghorn School, high school at Rapid City High School, and college at Colorado State College in Fort Collins.

He married Juanita in 1953. They lived in Fort Collins while Jim attended college, and then returned to the Black Hills and built their home north of Sturgis. He became the manager of the Sturgis Livestock Exchange in 1961, after an airplane accident took the life of his father, Harley. Jim was also a business entrepreneur and was involved with land development and home construction.

Jim was a skilled border collie dog handler, a champion team roper who hosted roping schools at his arena, and an avid golfer. In his later years, he enjoyed playing Texas Hold ‘em in Deadwood, learning to play the steel guitar, observing bluebirds and wildlife, making nurses and pretty women smile, and watching sports on TV, especially his Golden State Warriors.

While Jim was a reserved and modest man, he was a staunchly determined individual. Whatever he set his mind to, he did with the highest degree of quality and to the best of his ability. He had a strong work ethic and persevered through difficulties. He was creative and inventive. Jim didn’t just manage the Sturgis Livestock Exchange, he ensured it was one of the first in the country where “the ring is the scale.” He didn’t just take part in team roping, he designed hydraulic machines to help teams train. He didn’t just raise border collies, he helped to get the sheep dog time trials started at the Black Hills Stock Show and served as event coordinator for several years.

Jim Roth, 86, a long time Sturgis resident, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Dr. Susie Roth, Rapid City; his son, Randy Roth (Cheryl), New Mexico; a sister, Linda Budin, Colorado; four grandchildren, Seth Hahn (Ann Vardeman), New Jersey, Ashley Burkhead, Rapid City, Nathan Roth, Nevada, and Diana Dewey (Ben), Minnesota; and four great-grandchildren, Miriam and Jakob Hahn and Daniel and Lucy Dewey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; his parents, Harley and Julia; and his sister, Wilma.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Following the services, burial will take place at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to Monument Hospice House or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.