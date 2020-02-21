Obituary for Josh Odermott: 1980-2020

Joshua “Josh” Paul Odermott, 39, of Caldwell, Idaho was born on July 28, 1980 and went to Heaven to be with his mother Sandra Odermott and father Otto “Ray” Odermott on February 3, 2020.

Josh is survived by the mother of this children Corissa “Cori” Stephanidis; his daughter Zoey Odermott; and his son Zander Odermott; his sister Melissa Lowery; and nephews Michael and Johnathan Lowery; his 3 aunt’s and several cousins.

Services will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Nampa First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at http://www.nampafuneralhome.com