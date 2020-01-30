Obituary for Ruby Pearl Ochsner: 1935-2020

Ruby was born April 21, 1935 to Louis Sr and Pearl Arnold. She was raised in Hawk Springs, Wyoming where she attended all twelve years of school. After graduation Ruby attended nursing school in Denver, Colorado and worked as a LPN for one and a half years. Ruby became the loving bride of George Ochsner in 1955. They had celebrated their sixty-fourth wedding anniversary on December 3. Their union brought four children; Tena (Elden) Baldwin, Rodney (Deb) Ochsner, Dixie (Steve) Roth, and Blake (Chrissy) Ochsner. All four children ranch in Torrington, Wyoming. She was blessed with eight grandchildren; Jason (Shannon) Baldwin, Jeremy (Angela) Ochsner, Rustin (Britte) Roth, B.W. (Terra) Ochsner, Sarena (Cody) Assmann, Vanessa (Chris) Crisman, Erin (Jeff) Hinton, and Katie Ochsner and fiancé (Devin Martin), and eleven great grandchildren with two on the way.

Ruby was involved in Cattle Women, Church Circle, Wyoming Art Association, Burge Community 4-H, and many other Ag related events. Family was everything to Ruby and she was happiest when she was with them. She loved ranching, arrowhead hunting, checking cattle and working in her yard. Ruby will be remembered for her Love of Life and her kind heart. She will be missed greatly.

Funeral services for RUBY PEARL OCHSNER, 84, were 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. Burial followed in the Valley View Cemetery. Ruby entered the gates of heaven Jan. 15, 2020 at Community Hospital. Memorials may be given to either the Goshen County 4-H Foundation or the Prairie Center Fire District. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to http://www.colyerfuneralhome.com.