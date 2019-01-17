Obituary: Garnet Gaaskjolen

Garnet Gaaskjolen

1924-2019

Garnet passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon, SD.

Garnet (Carmichael) Gaaskjolen was born in Beulah, ND on August 13, 1924 to James and Mary Carmichael with only a midwife attending the birth. When Garnet was 3 years old, they moved to a place north of Faith, which would be the first of numerous moves. Most of the locations they called home were in the Meadow area with one of them being a house SW of the Thunder Butte Bridge which they lost to a fire. Her father then built a sod house on the same location.

When Garnet became school age, she attended various country schools until her seventh grade at which time she moved to Salem, SD to live with her Aunt and Uncle to attend school. Upon graduation from the 8th grade she stayed another year due to the depression, helping them on the farm doing a lot of hard work.

Occasionally she got to town on Saturday night and got a dime to spend, which wasn't all bad as it bought an ice cream cone and a candy bar. Candy bars were a lot bigger then than they are today or at least she thought so. On occasion her folks would send her a couple dollars of spending money and there was an Alden's Catalog from which you could order dress material. Garnet would send for 3 yards for 9 cents a yard. On arrival she would go early in the a.m. to her twin cousins' home and go home that night with a nice dress as the twins were really good at sewing. On a sadder note, while living in Salem, Garnet got notice her mother had died suddenly in the beauty operator's chair.

In 1940 Garnet went back to Lemmon to live with her dad. She got a job working for Mrs. Earl Papke. She worked from 7 a.m. until late afternoon for $3.00 a week.

Garnet and Vergil were married on March 10, 1942. In their early years there was lots of land for sale but there was no money. Vergil's dad finally loaned them a little money and they bought a quarter or two for 50 cents an acre and then managed to get ahead enough to buy some for a $1 an acre. In 1949 Vergil and Garnet built a new house near Meadow, SD and after Vergil's passing Garnet built a new house near the highway in 1986. She then sold the remainder of the ranch to Keith and Roxi.

In 2001 Garnet moved to an apartment in Faith where she resided until December 2018. Garnet entered the Five Counties Nursing Home in late December 2018.

Garnet will be remembered for all the angel food birthday cakes and Easter cakes she made for her grandchildren over the years. Each Christmas children/grandchildren received cookies that she had spent many hours preparing. You never stopped at Garnet's without being offered angel food cake, caramel rolls, or cookies and a hot cup of coffee.

One of Garnet's greatest enjoyments was attending Sunday Services at the Faith Christian Center and the fellowship that followed.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vergil Gaaskjolen. Surviving are her son Keith (Roxi) Gaaskjolen; three daughters, Arlene (Darwin) Oliver, Lemmon, SD, Lois (Vaughn) Meyer, Reva, SD, and Wava (Bruce) Gotfredson, Newel, SD; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law Esther Carmichael.

Funeral services for Garnet Gaaskjolen, age 94, of Faith, SD, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Chapel of the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, SD. Pastor Terry Bottjen will officiate, with burial to follow in the Greenhill Cemetery at Lemmon.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Funeral Home on Friday.