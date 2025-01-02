Obituary | Gary W. Vance

9174251_fbs

Gary Wayne Vance, of Faith, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29th in Rapid City South Dakota, he was 81 years young. Gary lived a life full of dedication to his family, friends, his business, and his customers. He loved the Western South Dakota plains and the families who also call it home.

Gary was born June 20th, 1943, in Dupree, South Dakota to Lawrence and Lorene Vance. At an early age, his family moved to Mobridge SD. He attended elementary school and graduated from Mobridge High School in 1962. Gary and his track teammates hold the Medley Relay Race Record for the school to this day, he was fast. After graduation he began working with Nels Babcock and his father on the ranch in Ft Yates ND. Gary also worked for the Railroad in Mobridge. Gary then was drafted and served his country honorably in the Army from April 1965 to March of 1967. He had his bags pack on three separate occasions for Vietnam and fortunately was never deployed. Gary was a member of a military burial guard and while in service earned multiple distinctions, including Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge (pistol) Expert Badge (M-14), and good conduct medal. He also completed military leadership training, reflecting his commitment to serve and lead. Once honorably discharged he met Nancy K Lawlar the love of his life in Mobridge SD originally at the clinic where Nancy was working and then later at the Gay Time Bar. Shortly after meeting Nancy, he showed up at her apartment with a couple of steaks and she cooked them “Just Right.” They were married on January 20th, 1968, in Watford City ND and honeymooned in Yellowstone National Park. Together they raised their family in Faith SD. Scott, Brad and LeAnn were taught many life lessons and one of the most important is that work ethic is key. He enjoyed his family and provided for all. Gary also found great joy and pride in being a grandfather to Drew, Madison, Brock, Allix, Blaire, Weston, Whitt, Jack, Brody, and Kamdyn . He also recently became a great grandpa to Lincoln Bennett and Greenly Jo Vance. His legacy of kindness, work ethic, integrity, honesty and treating people with respect will continue with all the people that he touched!

Gary became involved in the Faith Community through his father Lawrence and his business partner Nels Babcock who owned Faith Livestock Commission Company. Gary worked for them and eventually was able to purchase Nels shares in the business to become a partner. After Lawrence’s passing, Gary became the owner and operated the business for many years. Later Scott Vance became a partner in the business until Faith Livestock Auction was sold to Dace Harper and Mason Dietterle in 2017. Gary took great care of both buyers, sellers, and employees. He always talked about the quality of people that worked with him, and he worked for. He got to do business with the greatest people in God’s country. He loved the Livestock Auction business. He always worked hard to serve the Agricultural industry and ranching community. Gary was passionate about selling livestock live in the ring. He remodeled the Sale Barn and added the ring scale to weigh livestock live as they sold. Gary strived to provide a place and market for all to discover true value. He was humbled and honored to serve the community of Faith and surrounding communities. He felt a great responsibility to serve the business well and everyone he dealt with.

Gary also found great joy and happiness with Flintrock ranch that he purchased and managed for many years also. He was a great stockman and steward of the livestock and land, always leaving some extra grass. He knew value and had an eye for excellent quality in livestock. “Bought Right is Half Sold” one of his many quotes. Gary also enjoyed a good horse and through his relationship with Darrel Griffith and his family helped many young men and women through the years at the High School Rodeos with the cutting horses that he enjoyed.

Gary was preceded in death by; his wife Nancy Vance, his parents Lawrence and Lorene Vance, sisters Elsie Ann Vance, Darlene Hanson, and Cheryl Bieber, brothers-in-law, Keith Lawlar and Burnell Hansen. Sharing in his life and survived by two sons Scott (Toni), Brad (Calie) and daughter LeAnn Vance. A special lady Judy Hintz. Ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren, many loved nephews, nieces, cousins, and many dear friends.

Visitation will be at Faith Livestock Auction on Thursday Jan 2nd from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Followed by a tribute to this Great Man also at Faith Livestock Auction starting at 5:00 pm. Gary’s celebration of life will be at the Faith Community Center on Friday January 3rd at 11:00am with a burial and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Faith Ambulance, Faith Methodist Church, Faith Area Community Foundation, and the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association.