GERALD LEE McINERNEY

December 19, 1939 – May 23, 2025

A Celebration of Life in honor of Gerald will be held on Saturday, July 13th, at Spearfish City Park. The family warmly invites friends and loved ones to gather for a barbecue and shared memories from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the spirit of Gerald’s love for storytelling and fellowship.

Guests are kindly encouraged to bring their own chairs and beverages.