Obituary: GERTRUDE WILMA HIX

GERTRUDE WILMA HIX

GERTRUDE

WILMA HIX, 100

May 19, 1920 – October 16, 2020

Belle Fourche , South Dakota

Gertrude Wilma (Hay) Hix, 100, passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2020 at her home in Belle Fourche, surrounded by family. She was born on May 19th, 1920 to William and Grace Hay. Gertrude married Dean Hix and had 6 children together and adopted 3 children. To which they raised on the family ranch in White River, SD.

Gertrude was always a hard worker, her kids remember her working in the restaurant as a waitress or a cook, working in a bakery or helping on the family ranch. In 1988, Gertrude relocated to Nisland, where she spent many years on her sons farm helping out and raising her daughters three children. Every summer she would plant a large garden and do canning for the winter, she spent hours working on her yard, chopping firewood for the winter. During the winter time she could be found in the house baking or sitting at her sewing machine making quilts. Many of the quilts she had made were donated to the needy through the church.

Gertrude will be remembered by her grandchildren for her cooking and baking. Some of our favorites were her pies, cinnamon rolls, and chocolate pudding. She was a sneaky one though, always trying to fill the store bought milk jug with cow’s milk. Plenty of summers were spent at grandmas swimming in the irrigation ditches, catching fireflies, and riding horses. She would always let us stay up late at night playing cards and marbles with her and her sister. Grandma was always hosting holiday gatherings at her house. Her love for quilting kept us warm over the years on cold winter nights.

Gertrude lived through many major events in history and loved to recount those stories with friends and family. She was a caretaker to many. Whether it be her siblings, her children, or grandchildren. She was always there to lend a helping hand and did what she could to help.

Gertrude is survived by her sister: Wilda Hollinger of Burley, ID, son Leroy (Mary Jo) Hix of Box Elder, Garrit (Elsie) Hix of Belle Fourche, Daughter: Deloris Weyer of Belle Fourche as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Grace and William Hay, her sisters: Laura Heyden Peterson, Caroline Sines, Blanche Lesmesiter, Gracie Gutman, and Melvia Gordon, her children: infant twins, Allen Hix, Michelle Grover, Jimmy Hix, and Diana Shear.

In accordance with Gertrudes wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you send cards as Gertrude was always making sure she had a card for everyone. They can be mailed to 922 Harding St. Belle Fourche, SD 57717.

