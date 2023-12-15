Obituary: GORDON EARL “COBBIE” MAGNESS JR.

GORDON EARL "COBBIE" MAGNESS JR.

Provided Photo

June 23, 1933 – November 5, 2023

Gordon Earl “Cobbie” Magness, Jr., went to be with the Lord November 5, 2023. Cobbie was born in St. Lawrence, South Dakota, on June 23, 1933, to Gordon “Cobb” and Novella Magness. Cobbie was a fourth generation Magness auctioneer and learned the auction business from his family. He graduated from St. Lawrence High School. On October 22, 1951, Cobbie married Viola Beckett, the love of his life. In 1954 they moved to Huron for Cobbie to attend college where he played basketball. Cobbie and Vi’s love for the game continued throughout their lives. While he was in college, Cobbie worked at the Mitchell, Miller, and Bales auction markets. He and Vi then took the opportunity to purchase a small sale barn on Commercial Street in Huron. He graduated from Huron College with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1958. For several years, Cobbie and Vi had an additional market in Faulkton. In 1969, they had their first sale at the new facility located on the east side of Huron.

Cobbie’s priorities were the Lord, his family, friends, and work. He continually thanked his heavenly Father for His many blessings. Cobbie valued Vi not only as his wife but also as his business partner. He appreciated Vi and family members for all their hard work throughout his life. He was also grateful for the kindness of many. He would say, “People have been so good to us.” Cobbie had an inexhaustible love for people. He cared about every aspect of their lives. Most of all, he cared about where they would spend eternity. He shared his testimony from many church pulpits and everyday encounters. He played an integral part with the Billy Graham Association in bringing the film The Hiding Place to Huron. Cobbie was also instrumental in the Bill Glass Crusade and The John Wesley White Crusade coming to Huron. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he had served as a Sunday school teacher and elder. Cobbie valued Christian education. He supported Sunshine Bible Academy, James Valley Christian School, For His Glory School, and Byron Bible Camp many years.

Cobbie was a man of character. He was a man of his word. He would say, “If your word isn’t any good, you don’t have anything.” He was a kind man who knew how to comfort and encourage people with his gentle, wise words, sweet and contagious smile, strong hugs, and where there was a need, he was generous.

He received many honors and awards for his service to humanity. Among them were his many appointed terms on the SD Animal Industry Board, Heartland Saddle Award, Huron College Distinguished Alumni Award, Plainsman Lusk Award for Outstanding Voluntary Community Service in Agriculture, Huron Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Civic Service Award, FFA Degree of Honorary Chapter Farmer, and Recognition for Meritorious Service to 4-H. Throughout the years, he served on the Huron Board of Education, Huron College Board of Trustees, and Huron Parks and Recreation Board.

Cobbie is survived by Vi, his wife of 72 years; his children Brad (Lori) Magness of Huron; Julie (Rick) Bauer of Harrold, and Becky (Greg) Klein of Dallas; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Kay McBrayer of Georgia; brother Jack (Sue) Magness of Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Jimmy; sisters and brothers-in-law Mary Lou and Brice Clegg and Joan and Don Dennis; and brother-in-law J.D. McBrayer.